After four straight postseason victories, the Arizona Diamondbacks are one win away from reaching the NLCS for the first time since 2007. It would mark just the third time reaching the NLCS in franchise history.

Here’s a review of their postseason so far in two wild card victories over the Milwaukee Brewers followed by two NLDS wins against the Los Angeles Dodgers, by the numbers:

Diamondbacks’ first four 2023 playoff games: By the numbers

4 wins

Four wins in a single postseason is the second-most in team history, only behind the 2001 Diamondbacks that won the World Series.

Also, the D-backs and Rangers have both won their first four road games this postseason, which is only the second time two teams have done that in the same postseason, joining the 2014 Royals and 2014 Giants — who each won their first five games and met in the World Series, per Sarah Langs.

3+ runs

On Tuesday in a 4-2 Game 2 win over the Dodgers, the D-backs became just the seventh team in history and the first since the 2005 White Sox to score 3+ runs in the first inning in back-to-back postseason games, per MLB Network.

15 home runs

The D-backs have now homered in 15 straight postseason games, dating back to 2007. That’s the second-longest streak in postseason history, behind a 23-game streak by the Yankees (2019-22), according to Langs.

3 walks

Corbin Carroll on Tuesday became the first D-back to walk three times in a postseason game.

2

Only Carroll and Lou Gehrig have a four-game postseason span in which they’ve posted seven hits, six runs, five walks, four RBIs, four wins, three extra-base hits and two homers, according to OptaSTATS. Yes, that’s a wildly specific set of data, but it’s good company for Carroll to be in.

12 times

Carroll has reached base safely 12 times in his first four career postseason games. That’s tied for the most by a rookie in his first four career postseason games (Texas’ Evan Carter also has 12 this season), per Langs.

They are tied for the third-most in a player’s first four career postseason games, behind only Edgar Martinez (15) and Frank Thomas (14).

40.50 ERA

The Dodgers’ starting pitchers have a 40.50 ERA through two games of the NLDS series (9 earned runs allowed in 2.0 combined innings pitched). That’s the worst starter ERA in the first two games of a series in MLB postseason history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

16 fewer regular season wins

This stat isn’t yet on the Diamondbacks’ side, but one more NLDS win in the next three games would put Arizona in limited company.

The D-backs won 16 fewer regular season games than the Dodgers.

According to Langs, the upsets based on regular season win differential that large in postseason series were the 1906 Chicago White Sox defeating the Chicago Cubs in the World Series (-23); the San Diego Padres defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2022 NLDS (-22); the New York Yankees defeating the Seattle Mariners in the 2001 ALCS (-21); the 2021 Atlanta Braves defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS (-18); and the 1973 New York Mets defeating the Cincinnati Reds in the NLCS (-17).