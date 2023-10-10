LOS ANGELES — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt will start Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Veteran right-hander Lance Lynn will get the nod for Los Angeles at Chase Field, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed.

Arizona won the first two games at Dodger Stadium and has an opportunity to reach the NL Championship Series for the first time in 16 years. D-backs starter Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen allowed two earned runs in 11.2 innings at Dodger Stadium to earn wins.

Pfaadt will make his second start of the postseason after Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. He went 2.2 innings and 67 pitches with three runs allowed — two on a home run by outfielder Tyrone Taylor –before Lovullo pulled him and leaned on the bullpen.

Arizona relievers threw 6.1 scoreless innings in the 6-3 victory in Milwaukee and have allowed two runs in 15 frames this postseason through four games.

Pfaadt finished the regular season on a strong note with five earned runs in 15.1 innings over his last three starts. He faced the Dodgers twice this year, allowing nine earned runs in 8.2 innings pitched.

The standard for his starts has been 18 batters, give or take four, so his efficiency could impact the usage of the bullpen.

Pfaadt will perform in front of a sold-out Chase Field with postseason back in Phoenix for the first time since 2017.

Lynn will make his 28th postseason appearance and first since 2021 with the Chicago White Sox. Los Angeles traded for Lynn and reliever Joe Kelly from the White Sox ahead of the deadline.

The 36-year-old Lynn had a 4.36 ERA in 11 starts after the deal. He led the league with 2.2 home runs per nine innings.

“You’ve got a fresh Lynn. You’ve got a fresh (Ryan) Pepiot. And then Michael Grove will have had a couple of days off and the lefties a couple of days off. All those guys will be ready to go an inning if we need it,” Roberts said after the 4-2 Diamondbacks win on Monday.

Pepiot, a rookie, started against the D-backs and threw five scoreless innings on Aug. 30.

