Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Arizona Cardinals’ James Conner a candidate for injured reserve

Oct 10, 2023, 8:03 AM

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals...

James Conner (Felisa Cárdenas/Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cárdenas/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is a “candidate” to land on the injured reserve list due to a knee issue suffered Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Monday that Conner could miss “a little bit of time.”

A hint at that extended length of time came when Arizona claimed running back Tony Jones Jr. on waivers.

“James will be back at some point but honestly just wanted to add another back for some depth there to make sure we’re OK there for practice and for the games,” Gannon said Monday.

RELATED STORIES

If Conner hits the injured reserve, he would miss road games at the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks before a hosting of the Baltimore Ravens and then a visit to the Cleveland Browns. He would be eligible to return on Nov. 12 against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

That midseason point could be one to keep an eye on with quarterback Kyler Murray also working back from his ACL injury suffered last December.

With Conner injured midgame, the Cardinals were also without backup Keaontay Ingram on Sunday due to a neck issue.

Undrafted rookie Emari Demercado and veteran practice squad call-up Corey Clements were atop the depth chart by the end of the loss against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Conner so far in 2023 has 68 carries for 364 yards and two touchdowns. He’s averaging 5.4 yards per carry, well above his first 28 combined games with the Cardinals over the past two years. He averaged 3.7 yards per carry in 2021 and 4.3 last season.

Conner has never averaged better than 4.5 yards per carry over a season in his career that dates back to 2017 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: An update on the return of Kyler Murray from Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon

An update on the return of Kyler Murray from Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: […]

18 hours ago

James Conner runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon: RB James Conner could miss ‘a little bit of time’

While the Cardinals are still sorting through James Conner's knee injury, there's a chance the running back could miss some time.

19 hours ago

Tony Jones Jr. celebrates a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals claim RB Tony Jones off waivers from Saints

The Arizona Cardinals claimed running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers from the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

22 hours ago

Emari Demercado scores a TD...

Tyler Drake

Emari Demercado makes case for extended role in Cardinals’ loss to Bengals

Emari Demercado filled in valiantly for James Conner in the Cardinals' Week 5 loss to the Bengals. Did the rookie's play warrant more snaps?

1 day ago

Wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals lines up against the Washington Comm...

Stephen Gugliociello

Bengals’ Kwamie Lassiter II gets 1st career catch in homecoming vs. Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II made his visit to State Farm Stadium as an active player a special homecoming.

1 day ago

Joe Burrow drops back to pass...

Tyler Drake

Bengals’ Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase give Cardinals reality check in Week 5

Joe Burrow woke up and Ja'Marr Chase went wild as the Cincinnati Bengals took it to the Cardinals in Week 5.

2 days ago

Report: Arizona Cardinals’ James Conner a candidate for injured reserve