Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon: RB James Conner could miss ‘a little bit of time’

Oct 9, 2023, 5:00 PM

James Conner runs the rock...

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner (Felisa Cárdenas/Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cárdenas/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals lost a key cog to their offensive operation when James Conner was forced out of Sunday’s 34-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury.

And from the sounds of head coach Jonathan Gannon on top of Arizona’s addition of running back Tony Jones Jr., there’s a chance the RB’s absence could extend beyond Week 5.

“I’m not quite sure yet, but it looks like (Conner could miss) a little bit of time,” Gannon told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Monday.

“We’re still working through that,” the head coach added. “James will be back at some point but honestly just wanted to add another back for some depth there to make sure we’re OK there for practice and for the games.”

RELATED STORIES

Conner exited Sunday’s tilt in the second quarter immediately following a 35-yard run that put the Cardinals in a position to find the end zone and take a lead for the first (and only time) all game.

The running back was seen running into the locker room after being evaluated in the blue medical tent but did not return in the loss. He finished with six carries for 46 yards and was not targeted in the passing game.

In his place was undrafted rookie Emari Demercado. With both Conner and Keaontay Ingram sidelined, the young running back accounted for 57 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

For the first time in his career, Demercado went from situational pass catcher to every-down back, gaining valuable experience in the process.

That very well could come into play this week and, potentially, beyond given the unknown surrounding Conner.

But while Demercado has a full head of steam heading into the week of prep for the Los Angeles Rams, he’s far from Arizona’s only option to take into account.

In addition to the trio of Demercado, Jones and Conner, the Cardinals have backup Keaontay Ingram currently on the 53-man roster. Super Bowl champion Damien Williams and Corey Clement are also practice squad options, though it sounds like the former could be in for an elevation sooner rather than later.

“Damien we added last week, so he’ll be up and we’ll try to get him going,” Gannon told Burns & Gambo. “But I like where Emari and Keaontay are at so we got some good options in there if James does miss some time that we can fill the void and play football.”

EXTRA POINT

– Aside from Conner, Gannon also said the team was still sorting through Jalen Thompson’s hamstring injury suffered in Week 5’s loss to Cincinnati.

Presented By
Western Governors University
(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports) Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports Marquise "Hollywood" Brown walks back to the sideline after scoring a 25-yard touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at State Farm Stadium. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Tony Jones Jr. celebrates a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals claim RB Tony Jones off waivers from Saints

The Arizona Cardinals claimed running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers from the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

3 hours ago

Emari Demercado scores a TD...

Tyler Drake

Emari Demercado makes case for extended role in Cardinals’ loss to Bengals

Emari Demercado filled in valiantly for James Conner in the Cardinals' Week 5 loss to the Bengals. Did the rookie's play warrant more snaps?

9 hours ago

Joe Burrow drops back to pass...

Tyler Drake

Bengals’ Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase give Cardinals reality check in Week 5

Joe Burrow woke up and Ja'Marr Chase went wild as the Cincinnati Bengals took it to the Cardinals in Week 5.

22 hours ago

Josh Woods...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Josh Woods, Will Hernandez active for Week 5 matchup vs. Bengals

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods and offensive lineman Will Hernandez are active for the team's Week 5 matchup against the Bengals.

1 day ago

Joe Burrow attempts a pass...

Tyler Drake

Joe Burrow’s health headlines Cardinals-Bengals storylines in Week 5

The Cardinals' Week 5 tilt against the Bengals isn't nearly as one-sided as it originally appeared to be entering the regular season.

2 days ago

Hollywood Brown walks off the field...

Tyler Drake

Hollywood Brown focused on consistency, being an Arizona Cardinal in 2023

Hollywood Brown remains dialed in on improving his craft under the watchful eye of passing game coordinator and WRs coach Drew Terrell.

3 days ago

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon: RB James Conner could miss ‘a little bit of time’