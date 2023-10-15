Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Rams remember to run the ball through Kyren Williams, beat Cardinals

Oct 15, 2023, 4:27 PM | Updated: 6:37 pm

Kyren Williams, Arizona Cardinals...

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) rushes in the first half of an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, October 15, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Was it a gameplan decision or did the Los Angeles Rams just forget to run the ball?

Whatever the reason, the most obvious of halftime adjustments against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday helped the 3-3 Rams to a 26-9 win, dropping Arizona to 1-5 on the year.

By halftime, Los Angeles had rushed three times for five yards to trail 9-6.

But by the end of the win in Week 6, the Rams had amassed 179 yards on the ground. Kyren Williams, whose previous career high was 103 rushing yards, blew past that total to finish with 158 on 20 carries.

Rams head coach Sean McVay made that obvious halftime change on the first possession.

Los Angeles rushed nine consecutive times out of the half. That accounted for 62 yards before Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a go-ahead score, making it 13-9 midway through the third quarter.

Williams surpassed the 100-yard mark on his team’s next possession, which ended in a 24-yard field goal that made it a 16-9 lead for the Rams.

Two Cardinals turnovers by Joshua Dobbs — a red zone interception and a fumble — contributed to a quiet second half for Arizona that couldn’t keep pace with an awakened Los Angeles ground attack.

On to the Williams highlights:

