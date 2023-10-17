Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies took a page out of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ book in the bottom of the first in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series in Philadelphia.

The two left-handed sluggers, batting first and third in the Philly lineup respectively, took first-pitch fastballs from D-backs starting pitcher Zac Gallen and planted them in the right-field stands.

The Phillies won 5-3.

Kyle Schwarber wasted no time putting the Phillies on top!#Postseason | #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/fPwHWx6zIe — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 17, 2023

Kyle Schwarber now has four leadoff homers in his postseason career. That breaks a tie with Hall of Famer and former New York Yankee Derek Jeter and former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins for the most in MLB history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

BRYCE HARPER BIRTHDAY HOMER 🎂 For the first time in Phillies history, they've hit 2 home runs in the 1st inning of a playoff game 😳 (via @Phillies)pic.twitter.com/BaXdNxpldA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Harper became the fourth player in baseball history to homer on his birthday (his 31st), in postseason history, according to Baseball-Reference. He joins:

Kolten Wong (2015 NLDS, Game 2)

Evan Longoria (2013 ALDS, Game 3)

Willie Aikens (1980 World Series, Game 1)

Nick Castellanos sent a home run into the short right-field porch in the second inning. Again, it was a center-cut fastball.

5️⃣ HOME RUNS IN 3️⃣ POSTSEASON GAMES FOR NICK CASTELLANOS‼️ (via @Phillies)pic.twitter.com/n7DYvra4vB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2023

Baseball-Reference reports that Castellanos is the second player ever to have five or more homers in a three game span in the postseason, joining “Mr. October” himself, Reggie Jackson, and his tear through the 1977 playoffs.

Gallen’s night was done after the fifth inning. The Diamondbacks’ ace gave up eight hits and five earned runs, including three home runs.

Gallen was also hit hard against the Phillies at Citizen’s Bank Ballpark on June 10, 2022, giving up six runs, four earned on seven hits over 1.2 innings pitched.

A page out of the Arizona playbook

The Diamondbacks had used the big inning to their advantage so far in the playoffs.

In Game 1 of the NL Wild Card against the Brewers, Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte homered in the third in a 6-0 win.

In Game 2 of the NL Wild Card game, Marte, Tommy Pham and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. rallied the team to the tune of a four-run sixth inning.

In Game 1 of the National League Division Series, catcher Gabriel Moreno’s homer capped a five-run inning off of Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

In Game 2 of the NLDS, Christian Walker hit a sacrifice fly, Moreno drove in a run on a ground out and Gurriel singled in Pham for a three-run rally in the first.

In Game 3 of the NLDS, Geraldo Perdomo, Marte, Walker and Moreno all hit home runs in the home-half of the third inning.

