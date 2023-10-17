Close
Schwarber, Harper and Phillies jump on Diamondbacks in first of Game 1 of NLCS

Oct 16, 2023, 6:06 PM | Updated: 9:46 pm

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies took a page out of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ book in the bottom of the first in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series in Philadelphia.

The two left-handed sluggers, batting first and third in the Philly lineup respectively, took first-pitch fastballs from D-backs starting pitcher Zac Gallen and planted them in the right-field stands.

The Phillies won 5-3.

Kyle Schwarber now has four leadoff homers in his postseason career. That breaks a tie with Hall of Famer and former New York Yankee Derek Jeter and former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins for the most in MLB history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Meanwhile, Harper became the fourth player in baseball history to homer on his birthday (his 31st), in postseason history, according to Baseball-Reference. He joins:

  • Kolten Wong (2015 NLDS, Game 2)
  • Evan Longoria (2013 ALDS, Game 3)
  • Willie Aikens (1980 World Series, Game 1)

Nick Castellanos sent a home run into the short right-field porch in the second inning. Again, it was a center-cut fastball.

Baseball-Reference reports that Castellanos is the second player ever to have five or more homers in a three game span in the postseason, joining “Mr. October” himself, Reggie Jackson, and his tear through the 1977 playoffs.

Gallen’s night was done after the fifth inning. The Diamondbacks’ ace gave up eight hits and five earned runs, including three home runs.

Gallen was also hit hard against the Phillies at Citizen’s Bank Ballpark on June 10, 2022, giving up six runs, four earned on seven hits over 1.2 innings pitched.

A page out of the Arizona playbook

The Diamondbacks had used the big inning to their advantage so far in the playoffs.

In Game 1 of the NL Wild Card against the Brewers, Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte homered in the third in a 6-0 win.

In Game 2 of the NL Wild Card game, Marte, Tommy Pham and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. rallied the team to the tune of a four-run sixth inning.

In Game 1 of the National League Division Series, catcher Gabriel Moreno’s homer capped a five-run inning off of Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

In Game 2 of the NLDS, Christian Walker hit a sacrifice fly, Moreno drove in a run on a ground out and Gurriel singled in Pham for a three-run rally in the first.

In Game 3 of the NLDS, Geraldo Perdomo, Marte, Walker and Moreno all hit home runs in the home-half of the third inning.

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth...

Dan Bickley

Diamondbacks didn’t win Game 1 of NLCS, but picked up a ton of respect

The Diamondbacks may have lost 5-3 on Monday to the Phillies. But in Game 1, they went down fighting. The city of Philadelphia respects that.

32 minutes ago

OCTOBER 16: Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a two-run home run in the sixth inn...

David Veenstra

Perdomo homers, Thomas hits sacrifice fly, as D-backs cut into deficit

Geraldo Perdomo took Phillies ace Zack Wheeler deep in the top of the sixth inning to spark a rally that cut into the Philadelphia lead.

2 hours ago

Championship Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks-Phillies pregame notes: Lovullo explains roster moves, Moreno starts

The Arizona Diamondbacks tweaked their roster for the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies by adding pitcher Slade Cecconi to the arsenal.

5 hours ago

Manager Rob Thomson #59 of the Philadelphia Phillies and Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

NLCS Game 1 matches up ace pitchers in Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen, Phillies’ Zack Wheeler

Breaking down Monday's starting pitching matchup in Game 1 of the NLCS between the Diamondbacks and Phillies.

7 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: How will the Diamondbacks deal with the Phillies’ home field advantage?

How will the Diamondbacks deal with the Phillies’ home field advantage? Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Picture: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

10 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks-Phillies NLCS preview: Clubs confident after hot starts to postseason

The Diamondbacks and Phillies took down division rivals with at least 14 more regular season wins in the NLDS to compete for a pennant.

10 hours ago

