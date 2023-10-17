Close
Perdomo homers, Thomas hits sacrifice fly, as D-backs cut into deficit

Oct 16, 2023, 7:32 PM | Updated: 9:46 pm

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Geraldo Perdomo took Phillies ace Zack Wheeler deep in the top of the sixth inning and Alek Thomas hit a sacrifice fly that scored Christian Walker in the top of the seventh, as the D-backs trimmed the Phillies’ lead to 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLCS heading to the bottom of the eighth.

Perdomo hit a four-seam fastball to the right-field seats that also scored Evan Longoria.

Before Longoria singled to open the sixth inning, Wheeler had retired 15 straight batters.

 

According to Sarah Langs, with Geraldo Perdomo, Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno and Alek Thomas, the D-backs are the first team in postseason history with four players age 23 or younger with multiple HR in a single postseason.

The D-backs, who already have two comeback wins this postseason, also had 43 comeback wins during the regular season. Only the Orioles (48), Reds (48) and Phillies (44) had more. On June 12, the D-backs came back to win 9-8 against the Phillies after trailing 5-1.

Wheeler was pulled from the game after the sixth inning. The Phillies’ ace allowed three hits and struck out eight. Coming into the contest, the right-hander allowed only three earned runs combined in his first two starts this postseason.

