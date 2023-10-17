For the second straight season, Grand Canyon men’s basketball returned to the top of the preseason Western Athletic Conference (WAC) men’s basketball coaches poll.

GCU is the defending WAC Men’s Basketball Tournament champion, reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 for the second time in school history.

The Antelopes claimed nine first-place votes and 99 voting points, finishing ahead of Stephen F. Austin (87 votes) and Seattle (86 votes).

GCU junior guard Ray Harrison was named the 2023-24 WAC Preseason Player of the Year by the coaches. Harrison averaged 21.1 points and 3.6 assists per game in 17 conference starts, resulting on an all-conference first team placement as a sophomore transfer last season.

He led GCU to a WAC Tournament title as the championship’s most outstanding player where he averaged 20 points and 5.5 assists in four tournament starts.

Joining Harrison on the 2023-24 preseason all-conference team was GCU redshirt senior forward Gabe McGlothan, who averaged 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in conference play in 2022-23.

The Lopes open their season on Nov. 6 when they take on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

2023-24 WAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

Rank Team (1st-Place Votes) Points 1. Grand Canyon (9) 99 2. Stephen F. Austin (2) 87 3. Seattle U 86 4. Utah Valley 61 5. Abilene Christian 60 6. Tarleton State 49 7. California Baptist 47 8. UT Arlington 43 9. Southern Utah 26 UTRGV 26 11. Utah Tech 21

2023-24 Preseason All-WAC Team

Ray Harrison, Jr., G, Grand Canyon

Gabe McGlothan, R-Sr., F, Grand Canyon

Cameron Tyson, R-Sr., G, Seattle U

Sadaidriene Hall, Jr., F, Stephen F. Austin

Drake Allen, Jr., G, Utah Valley