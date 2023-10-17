Close
Grand Canyon chosen by WAC coaches to repeat in 2023-24 men’s basketball preseason poll

Oct 17, 2023, 12:52 PM

North Texas Mean Green Forward Aaron Scott (1) and Grand Canyon Antelopes Guard Ray Harrison (0) fi...

North Texas Mean Green Forward Aaron Scott (1) and Grand Canyon Antelopes Guard Ray Harrison (0) fight for possession during a College Basketball game between the Grand Canyon Antelopes and the North Texas Mean Green at the Jerry Colangelo Classic on December 10th, 2022, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY AARON SCHMIDT


For the second straight season, Grand Canyon men’s basketball returned to the top of the preseason Western Athletic Conference (WAC) men’s basketball coaches poll.

GCU is the defending WAC Men’s Basketball Tournament champion, reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 for the second time in school history.

The Antelopes claimed nine first-place votes and 99 voting points, finishing ahead of Stephen F. Austin (87 votes) and Seattle (86 votes).

GCU junior guard Ray Harrison was named the 2023-24 WAC Preseason Player of the Year by the coaches. Harrison averaged 21.1 points and 3.6 assists per game in 17 conference starts, resulting on an all-conference first team placement as a sophomore transfer last season.

He led GCU to a WAC Tournament title as the championship’s most outstanding player where he averaged 20 points and 5.5 assists in four tournament starts.

Joining Harrison on the 2023-24 preseason all-conference team was GCU redshirt senior forward Gabe McGlothan, who averaged 12.8 points and 7.5  rebounds in conference play in 2022-23.

The Lopes open their season on Nov. 6 when they take on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

2023-24 WAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

Rank

Team (1st-Place Votes)

Points

1.

Grand Canyon (9)

99

2.

Stephen F. Austin (2)

87

3.

Seattle U

86

4.

Utah Valley

61

5.

Abilene Christian

60

6.

Tarleton State

49

7.

California Baptist

47
8.

UT Arlington

43

9.

Southern Utah

26

UTRGV

26

11.

Utah Tech

21

2023-24 Preseason All-WAC Team

Ray Harrison, Jr., G, Grand Canyon

Gabe McGlothan, R-Sr., F, Grand Canyon

Cameron Tyson, R-Sr., G, Seattle U

Sadaidriene Hall, Jr., F, Stephen F. Austin

Drake Allen, Jr., G, Utah Valley

Grand Canyon University

Jacob Wilson...

Alex Weiner

Jacob Wilson becomes GCU baseball’s highest drafted player, picked by Athletics

Grand Canyon baseball’s Jacob Wilson was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

3 months ago

Arizona Tip-Off basketball tournament...

Arizona Sports

Grand Canyon, NAU to play inaugural Arizona Tip-Off tournament

The Grand Canyon Antelopes and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will participate in the inaugural Arizona Tip-Off at Desert Diamond Arena.

4 months ago

Grand Canyon infielder Jacob Wilson (2) runs to first base during a College Baseball game between t...

Alex Weiner

MLB names Chase Field combine participants, GCU’s Jacob Wilson among top prospects

MLB announced the participating draft-eligible players, a group involving 12 players coming in from Arizona high schools and universities.

4 months ago

Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) grabs a rebound over Arizona State forward Duke Brenna...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State’s Duke Brennan, Malcolm Flaggs transfer to GCU

Former Arizona State big man Duke Brennan and guard Malcolm Flaggs are transferring to GCU, the duo announced on Thursday.

6 months ago

Grand Canyon Antelopes head coach Bryce Drew looks on during the college basketball game between th...

Kellan Olson

What is the recipe for a potential Grand Canyon upset over Gonzaga?

A few key statistics to keep an eye on for Grand Canyon against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

7 months ago

Arizona Sports

Furman tips off madness by forced TO, go-ahead 3 to beat Virginia

It only took until the second game of the NCAA Tournament's first round to give us a wild March moment in 2023.

7 months ago

