Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks were motivated to keep Phillies out of Chase Field pool

Oct 20, 2023, 11:11 PM | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 12:56 am

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — There will be no pool party at Chase Field in the 2023 National League Championship Series.

That was set in stone for the Arizona Diamondbacks when the Philadelphia Phillies won the first two games of the series, and Arizona clinched the series being decided in Philly by taking the next two.

After a dominant Game 2 victory, the Phillies had to feel good about potentially clinching a World Series berth in five games or fewer, and thus, a swim in the Chase Field pool too.

“I’ve seen that pool before, so I know exactly where it is,” Phillies backup catcher Garrett Stubbs said Wednesday via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “If we take two here against Arizona, we’ll be bee-lining it for the water.”

RELATED STORIES

Word of that got back to the D-backs clubhouse and manager Torey Lovullo made sure to mention it when talking about what motivates his team.

“I think they takes things personal. They got a chip on their shoulder,” he said Friday after the Game 4 win. “I know their backup catcher made a statement about making a bee-line to the pool. I think they’re wearing that a little bit. And they’re motivated by that externally and they’re motivated to be as good as they possible can be internally.”

The D-backs, of course, have been here before.

The Los Angeles Dodgers did a pool celebration at Chase Field after winning the 2013 National League Divisional Series, an act D-backs team president Derrick Hall once spoke out against before later saying he was fine with it. And would be if the Dodgers wanted to do it again in 2023 for this year’s NLDS.

Arizona took that series down, and, you guessed it, celebrated in the pool.

Maybe there’s a river or something by Citizens Bank Park. Actually, there are two. Well, that might be a tad cold, though. Nevermind. Regardless, the only chance of one more pool party would be if the D-backs advance to the World Series and win it in significant fashion.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phi...

Kellan Olson

High bullpen usage ups stakes for D-backs, Phillies ace showdown in NLCS’ Game 5

If we saw a Game 5 in this NLCS, the stakes were going to be high no matter what. But now they're elevated given how taxed both bullpens are.

17 minutes ago

Alek Thomas...

Alex Weiner

Alek Thomas delivers clutch game-tying home run vs. Phillies: ‘Something you see in dreams’

Alek Thomas blasted the fourth pinch-hit home run in Diamondbacks postseason history, and he could not have picked a better time to step up.

1 hour ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on before Game Four of the National League Cham...

Stephen Gugliociello

Corbin Carroll bounce back looms large for Game 5 and beyond of NLCS

Corbin Carroll is just 1-for-15 with a strikeout through four games in the National League Championship Series against the Phillies.

2 hours ago

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates his two-run home run against the Philadelphia...

Dan Bickley

Home-field advantage swinging NLCS in D-backs’ favor vs. Phillies

The difference in two tight, intense wins for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS has been their home-field advantage.

3 hours ago

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting a game-tying home run in the eighth...

Kellan Olson

‘Answerbacks’ strike again: D-backs score 3 in 8th to tie NLCS vs. Phillies

They don't call them the "Answerbacks" for nothin' and the Diamondbacks evened up the National League Championship Series at two apiece.

4 hours ago

Screen capture...

Haboob Blog

Suns star Devin Booker roots on Diamondbacks in Game 4 of NLCS

Devin Booker is kicking it old school as he supports the Arizona Diamondbacks at Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.

6 hours ago

Diamondbacks were motivated to keep Phillies out of Chase Field pool