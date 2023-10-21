Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

DAN BICKLEY

Home-field advantage swinging NLCS in D-backs’ favor vs. Phillies

Oct 20, 2023, 9:54 PM | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 12:55 am

Dan Bickley's Profile Picture

BY DAN BICKLEY


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are getting a world-class education in the postseason of 2023. They’re teaching the Philadelphia Phillies a few things along the way.

Lesson No. 1: There is a big difference between regular season baseball in downtown Phoenix and the delirium of playoff baseball at Chase Field.

A stunning 6-5 victory over the Phillies on Friday in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series is just the latest example.

“When we do things like this, the baseball world sees the Arizona Diamondbacks are a damn good team,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “I’m tired of that narrative that we’re lucky to be here.”

RELATED STORIES

The statistics won’t tell the story of how the Diamondbacks leveled the NLCS at two games apiece. Their offense has mostly sputtered. Some of their stars are struggling mightily, most notably Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker.

The difference has been their home-field advantage. A boisterous, relentless sold-out crowd that is shattering reputations and eardrums. In a game that featured 36 players and slogged through 16 pitchers, the constant was the 47,806 fans who would not quit screaming until the Diamondbacks had landed in the winner’s circle.

Once again, Lovullo took a moment after the game to personally thank Arizona fans.

“It is so loud,” Lovullo said. “It is helping us get through those emotional highs and lows. And you’re carrying us through those low times.”

The game was not an easy watch. The D-backs were tiptoeing through a delicate tapestry for the first six innings, piecing together a bullpen game to cover for their deficient starting rotation.

They lost their grip when a pair of left-handed pitchers struggled to retire the left-handed hitters in Philadelphia’s powerful lineup. Kyle Schwarber went deep off Kyle Nelson in the fourth inning, passing Reggie Jackson for most postseason home runs by a left-handed hitter; and one inning later, Brandon Marsh laced a RBI double off lefty Andrew Saalfrank.

Bullpen games are fine in the dog days of summer. They’re perilous in October because much is required, and much can go wrong. A platoon of relief pitchers doesn’t always look as good on the mound as the matchups appear on paper. And as the Phillies got their footing on Friday, it felt like they were putting the NLCS in a stranglehold.

But the D-backs kept grinding. And when Alek Thomas smashed a pinch-hit home run into the pool to tie the game in the eighth inning, it was bedlam time in the Valley. There was no stopping the home team or the home crowd.

“A lot of people didn’t think we’d be here,” Thomas said. “And none of that mattered … (it’s been) a crazy season, a crazy playoffs, and I’m just so thankful to be here with all of the guys.”

What a turnaround. In the first two games of the NLCS, the difference in pedigree and class seemed overwhelming. It felt like the Phillies were simply too much baseball team for the D-backs to handle. That narrative has been flipped on its ear.

The biggest turnaround is inside Chase Field, a stadium that can be sparse and silent during the regular season, often referred to as a morgue or an airplane hangar. Not anymore. The team is now 3-0 at Chase Field in the postseason, where every game has been a cathartic experience, and utter decibel madness. And it’s giving the D-backs an edge they lacked for most of the regular season, proving another tenet of baseball:

Before you put rings on your fingers, you have to hear ringing in your ears.

Dan Bickley

Ketel Marte, walkoff vs. Phillies in Diamondbacks' Game 3 win in 2023 NLCS...

Dan Bickley

Snakes alive! D-backs thrilling win over Phillies is a dose of redemption

The Diamondbacks' 2-1 triumph in Game 3 of the NLCS was a testament to their mettle, their pitching staff, and their October resiliency.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: It’s Diamondbacks fans’ time to match Phillies’ home field advantage

Bickley Blast: It’s Diamondbacks fans’ time to match Phillies’ home field advantage. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

3 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies fans look on during a sixth inning mound visit for the Arizona Diamondbacks d...

Dan Bickley

In a season of extremes for the Diamondbacks, they’re losing their identity at the wrong time

It has been a season of extremes for Arizona. There have been exhilarating peaks, there have been sobering lows. But now they need to focus.

3 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Why NLCS Game 2 is a must-win for the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks showed some fight in the NLCS Game 1 loss to the Phillies in Philadelphia, but Dan Bickley breaks down why tonight is a must-win for this young team now that they’re acclimated to Citizens Bank Park. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read […]

4 days ago

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth...

Dan Bickley

Diamondbacks didn’t win Game 1 of NLCS, but picked up a ton of respect

The Diamondbacks may have lost 5-3 on Monday to the Phillies. But in Game 1, they went down fighting. The city of Philadelphia respects that.

4 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Arizona Diamondbacks’ young players will get valuable experience in NLCS vs. Phillies

Bickley Blast: Arizona Diamondbacks’ young players will get valuable experience in NLCS vs. Phillies. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ […]

5 days ago

Home-field advantage swinging NLCS in D-backs’ favor vs. Phillies