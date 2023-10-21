Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Suns star Devin Booker roots on Diamondbacks in Game 4 of NLCS

Oct 20, 2023, 7:25 PM

Screen capture...

Screen capture

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Devin Booker is kicking it old school as he supports the Arizona Diamondbacks at Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phoenix Suns star was seen in the front row of the third base side of the field of Chase Field on Friday.

Aside from meeting and greeting fans, it was what the city’s most popular shooting guard was doing.

Booker was spotted sporting a video camera straight out of the ’90s.

Booker showed he was no stranger to using that camera, too.

His look was also reminiscent of former Suns center Shaquille O’Neal filming the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Oakland, California.

Perhaps Booker was trying to lend some of his good mojo against Philly to the D-backs. In 16 career games (15 starts) against the Philadelphia 76ers, Booker has averaged 29.6 points per game.

Booker wasn’t the only star in the house: Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald threw out the first pitch before the game.

Fitzgerald has some Pennsylvania roots, but from the other side of the Keystone State: He played his collegiate ball at the University of Pittsburgh.

Haboob

Justin Pugh, former Cardinals offensive lineman...

Haboob Blog

Former Cardinals OL Justin Pugh summarizes return from ACL tear in Giants intro Sunday

The New York Giants' Justin Pugh, who was a free agent most of this year, did not mention Syracuse in his Sunday Night Football introduction.

4 days ago

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates a touchdown during the first half in the game agai...

Haboob Blog

Tyreek Hill penalized for using cell phone to selfie his backflip touchdown celebration

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill recorded his backflip touchdown celebration with a cellphone someone on the sideline provided for him.

5 days ago

Magic Johnson watches Clayton Kershaw exit a Dodgers start...

Haboob Blog

Magic Johnson offers explanation for Dodgers’ postseason woes vs. Diamondbacks

Part-owner Magic Johnson's obvious X post explained the Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason struggles against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

7 days ago

Emari Demercado runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Thanks? Cardinals’ Emari Demercado hears your fantasy football talk

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado has been thrust into more than one light following starter James Conner's Week 5 injury.

9 days ago

Joshua Dobbs...

Haboob Blog

Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs has finally made it in the team shop

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs' jersey is now available in the Arizona Cardinals team shop after he could not find it.

24 days ago

Dallas Cowboys fans at the Arizona Cardinals game...

Haboob Blog

Skip Bayless posts awkward video, memes are out as the Cardinals upset the Cowboys

Skip Bayless breathed heavily and nodded his head. But fans outside of Dallas enjoyed the Arizona Cardinals' upset of the Cowboys.

26 days ago

Suns star Devin Booker roots on Diamondbacks in Game 4 of NLCS