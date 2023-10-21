Devin Booker is kicking it old school as he supports the Arizona Diamondbacks at Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phoenix Suns star was seen in the front row of the third base side of the field of Chase Field on Friday.

There’s a familiar face at Chase Field for D-backs vs. Phillies 📹 pic.twitter.com/FqD2gI73zm — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) October 21, 2023

Aside from meeting and greeting fans, it was what the city’s most popular shooting guard was doing.

Booker was spotted sporting a video camera straight out of the ’90s.

Book is in the building. 📹 pic.twitter.com/opGBALvOdO — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 21, 2023

Booker showed he was no stranger to using that camera, too.

His look was also reminiscent of former Suns center Shaquille O’Neal filming the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Oakland, California.

Perhaps Booker was trying to lend some of his good mojo against Philly to the D-backs. In 16 career games (15 starts) against the Philadelphia 76ers, Booker has averaged 29.6 points per game.

Booker wasn’t the only star in the house: Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald threw out the first pitch before the game.

The living legend @LarryFitzgerald is in the house! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/hohdoWbVvE — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 21, 2023

Fitzgerald has some Pennsylvania roots, but from the other side of the Keystone State: He played his collegiate ball at the University of Pittsburgh.

Follow @AZSports