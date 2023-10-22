Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Torey Lovullo deservingly getting his flowers this Diamondbacks playoff run

Oct 22, 2023, 3:03 PM

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo in the NLCS vs. the Phillies...

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with manager Torey Lovullo #17 after hitting a solo home run against Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Chase Field on October 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Dan Bickley's Profile Picture

BY DAN BICKLEY


Arizona Sports

Torey Lovullo is all fingers. His team is all buttons. Barring a calamitous tactical blunder in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, this much is clear:

The Diamondbacks manager is one of the breakout stars of the 2023 postseason.

Lovullo has given his team a personality. A great energy. He has been the party starter, more Beer Wolf than chaperone. He has led with his chin during press conferences, chiding the media for suggesting an 84-win team was lucky to be in the National League Championship Series.

During the chaos after a Game 4 victory on Friday, he even called out the Phillies backup catcher without saying his name, eviscerating a rarely used reserve (Garrett Stubbs) who said he couldn’t wait to swim in the Chase Field pool.

RELATED STORIES

Many MLB managers wouldn’t let it rip like this, not on this stage, and not when Lovullo is clearly holding an inferior hand. But his audacity is fueling the Diamondbacks in ways reminiscent to how the oversized bravado of Bruce Arians once elevated the Cardinals.

If you haven’t noticed, the Diamondbacks are not exactly tipping the scales of personality. Many of their Latino stars speak through interpreters when cameras are rolling. Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker are diligent workers, not primal scream, flip-the-table kind of guys. When things go bad, they retreat into work, into their process.

Lovullo has given this team some sandpaper and some old school. No manager is immune to hindsight in October, but he’s mostly rolling hot in the postseason, including the iconic Alek Thomas pinch-hit appearance on Friday night.

Lovullo still has his critics, and I don’t know why. He absorbed a massive teardown in Arizona. He has happily captained a small-budget dinghy in a division full of runaway spenders. He’s lived on a series of short-term commitments, never allowing his contract or questionable status to impact his vibe.

After seven years on the job, his regular season record is 42 games under .500. And yet he’s never lost himself or his swagger. He will bring rare and much-deserved leverage into his next round of contract negotiations, proving the baseball gods work in mysterious ways.

When Lovullo was hired in November 2016, I reached out to former ASU great and Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia, who gushed over the new hire. He raved about Lovullo’s authenticity, and how Lovullo really cared about those under his watch. Pedroia said the Diamondbacks would be “in good shape for a long time.”

He wasn’t lying. Seven years later, it’s good to see Lovullo getting his due.

Reach Bickley at dbickley@arizonasports.com. Listen to Bickley & Marotta weekdays from 6 – 10 a.m. on Arizona Sports.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the se...

John Guzzon

Young Diamondbacks hitting HRs at historic levels

The Diamondbacks have exceeded expectations in 2023, but their home run numbers are not just unexpected, but legitimately historic.

4 hours ago

Corbin Carroll...

Alex Weiner

How the Phillies are keeping Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll from stealing bases in NLCS

How are the Phillies holding Diamondbacks speedster Corbin Carroll on first base without a stealing in the NLCS.

15 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen burned by home runs, misfortune in Game 5 loss to Phillies

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen kept the D-backs competitive through five innings before the long ball got him against the Phillies.

16 hours ago

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a double against Zack Wheeler #45 of the Phil...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks offense unable to piece much together again vs. Phillies

The Arizona Diamondbacks have had timely hitting in the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies but that faded in Saturday's Game 5 loss.

17 hours ago

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Bryce Harper #3 after hitting a two ...

Dan Bickley

Phillies’ power puts Diamondbacks on the brink of elimination heading back Philadelphia

After seven months, 172 games and a magical romp through the postseason, the Diamondbacks are on the brink of extinction.

18 hours ago

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Trea Turner #7 and Bryce Harper #3 ...

John Guzzon

D-backs can’t duplicate magical comebacks, drop NLCS Game 5

The Philadelphia Phillies surged out of the gates in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series Saturday, scoring two runs on two hits on their way to a dominant X6-1X victory.

19 hours ago

Torey Lovullo deservingly getting his flowers this Diamondbacks playoff run