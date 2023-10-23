Mitch Garver collected three hits, including a homer and a pair of RBIs, as the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 9-2 in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

With the win, it forces an do-or-die Game 7 in Houston on Monday night.

Due to that result, the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park at 2:07 p.m. Arizona time on Monday.

Coming into the game, Garver was hitting .118 on 2-for-17, to go with an RBI, three walks and four strikeouts, in the ALCS. His catching spell, Jonah Heim, also homered in the game for Texas.

Adolis Garcia put the icing on the cake with a grand slam in the top of the ninth for the Rangers. He was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in the game before the homer.

Texas starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi gave up two runs, both earned, on five hits, three walks, four strikeouts on 6.1 innings pitched.

Yordan Alvarez was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the loss for Houston.

