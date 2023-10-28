Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen turns in up-and-down Game 1 vs. Rangers

Oct 27, 2023, 7:22 PM | Updated: 7:24 pm

Zac Gallen throws a pitch during the 2023 World Series...

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning against the Texas Rangers during Game One of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers was a mixed bag for ace Zac Gallen.

At times, he appeared to be in control. Other times he wasn’t as he allowed three runs across five innings of work on Friday night.

Gallen ran into trouble early into the matchup, beginning with a Corey Seager walk before giving up a pair of runs to Evan Carter and Adolis Garcia, who set a postseason RBI record, in the first inning.

The result has been a common occurrence for the ace this postseason, having allowed multiple runs in the opening frame in four of his five postseason starts.

RELATED STORIES

Despite the unwelcome start, Gallen turned things with a 13-pitch second inning that included a strikeout of third baseman Josh Jung.

He picked up where he left off in the third, striking out the first two batters he faced and looking like he had flipped the script.

Much like the first inning, though, another Seager walk would later represent a Rangers run.

Following Seager’s five-pitch walk, Gallen watched Carter double before walking Garcia and Mitch Garver to hand Texas a 3-2 advantage.

But for all the ups and down Gallen had in the first three innings, he managed to settle in as the game progressed, allowing just one hit in the fourth and fifth innings combined.

A big part of the successful stretch was getting out ahead of batters, with five of the seven Gallen faced over the two frames seeing first-pitch strikes.

For comparison, the ace only had one first-pitch strike during the first-inning struggles.

Two of his best innings would end up being his last, with Gallen turning the ball over to reliever Ryan Thompson with the D-backs up 5-3 in the sixth.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs to third base for a triple in the third inning a...

Kellan Olson

Corbin Carroll’s triple, Ketel Marte’s record streak is World Series debut of ‘Answerbacks’

The Arizona Diamondbacks are known as the "Answerbacks" and that was on display right away in the World Series.

1 hour ago

Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting a single in the first inning again...

Kellan Olson

Adolis Garcia ties RBI record to start World Series’ Game 1 vs. D-backs

Adolis Garcia tied the MLB record for RBIs in a postseason in his first plate appearance of the World Series against Diamondbacks.

2 hours ago

Former US President George W. Bush throws a ceremonial first pitch prior to Game One of the World S...

Arizona Sports

Former President George W. Bush throws 1st pitch for D-backs World Series (again)

Former President George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Texas played the Diamondbacks in the World Series opener.

2 hours ago

In this Nov. 4, 2001, file photo, the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their ninth-inning victory ove...

Aaron Schmidt

Diamondbacks’ latest World Series draws quirky, coincidental connections to 2001

It's been 22 years since the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Yankees to win their first championship.

3 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks speaks to the media during the World Series Worko...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Diamondbacks World Series lineup by the book for Game 1 vs. Rangers

The Arizona Diamondbacks' lineup for Game 1 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers is by the books, as expected.

4 hours ago

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen turns in up-and-down Game 1 vs. Rangers