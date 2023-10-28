The Arizona Diamondbacks’ lineup for Game 2 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers has a bit of a surprise.

Arizona Diamondbacks World Series Game 2 lineup

Throughout the postseason, manager Torey Lovullo has often opted to remove Alek Thomas from the starting lineup when a left-handed pitcher gets the start.

Tonight, though, Thomas will get the start against Texas LHP Jordan Montgomery.

Thomas will also man center field with Corbin Carroll in right field. The batting order is essentially unchanged for Game 2 for the D-backs, except that Marte will bat leadoff, a typical move for Lovullo and the D-backs when facing a left-handed starting pitcher.

Evan Longoria will continue to get the start at third base and Tommy Pham is the designated hitter.

Texas Rangers World Series Game 2 lineup

The Rangers made no changes to the lineup that delivered them a come-from-behind 6-5 victory Friday.

Second baseman Marcus Semien will once again man the leadoff spot.

Four-time All-Star shortstop Corey Seager who tied Friday’s game with a two-run HR in the bottom of the ninth, remains in the two hole. He is hitless in five at-bats against Kelly throughout his career.

Montgomery has started four games this postseason and has a 3-0 record with a 2.16 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. His 25.0 innings have resulted in 17 strikeouts, four walks and 28 hits.

The lefty notably threw 2.1 innings out of the bullpen in Game 7 of the ALCS. Outside of his four earned runs in four innings for Game 2 of the ALDS, Montgomery’s earned run total across 21 innings is two.

Montgomery dominated the D-backs’ lineup in an Aug. 21 start at Chase Field when he went eight scoreless innings. That D-backs lineup included six of the nine starters he’s expected to see on Saturday.

