Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Thomas gets start against LHP for Arizona Diamondbacks in World Series Game 2 vs. Rangers

Oct 28, 2023, 1:00 PM

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Tommy Pham #28 and Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebr...

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Tommy Pham #28 and Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after Pham hit a home run in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game One of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks’ lineup for Game 2 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers has a bit of a surprise.

Arizona Diamondbacks World Series Game 2 lineup

Throughout the postseason, manager Torey Lovullo has often opted to remove Alek Thomas from the starting lineup when a left-handed pitcher gets the start.

Tonight, though, Thomas will get the start against Texas LHP Jordan Montgomery.

Thomas will also man center field with Corbin Carroll in right field. The batting order is essentially unchanged for Game 2 for the D-backs, except that Marte will bat leadoff, a typical move for Lovullo and the D-backs when facing a left-handed starting pitcher.

Evan Longoria will continue to get the start at third base and Tommy Pham is the designated hitter.

Texas Rangers World Series Game 2 lineup

The Rangers made no changes to the lineup that delivered them a come-from-behind 6-5 victory Friday.

Second baseman Marcus Semien will once again man the leadoff spot.

Four-time All-Star shortstop Corey Seager who tied Friday’s game with a two-run HR in the bottom of the ninth, remains in the two hole. He is hitless in five at-bats against Kelly throughout his career.

Montgomery has started four games this postseason and has a 3-0 record with a 2.16 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. His 25.0 innings have resulted in 17 strikeouts, four walks and 28 hits.

The lefty notably threw 2.1 innings out of the bullpen in Game 7 of the ALCS. Outside of his four earned runs in four innings for Game 2 of the ALDS, Montgomery’s earned run total across 21 innings is two.

Montgomery dominated the D-backs’ lineup in an Aug. 21 start at Chase Field when he went eight scoreless innings. That D-backs lineup included six of the nine starters he’s expected to see on Saturday.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte...

Associated Press

Ketel Marte’s 17-game postseason hitting streak ties record

Ketel Marte's fifth-inning RBI double in Game 1 of the World Series tied the overall postseason record for consecutive games with a hit.

5 hours ago

Corey Seager hits a home run...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks suffer rare blown save in Game 1 at Rangers, summon Byung-hyun Kim parallels

The Diamondbacks blew a late lead for the first time this postseason, falling to the Rangers in Game 1 of the World Series in extras.

16 hours ago

Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on before Game 6 of the National League Champio...

Kellan Olson

Merrill Kelly, Jordan Montgomery to start Game 2 of D-backs vs. Rangers World Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks will turn to Merrill Kelly for Game 2 of the World Series while the Texas Rangers will go with Jordan Montgomery.

17 hours ago

Alek Thomas looks on...

Dan Bickley

D-backs staring adversity in the face after heartbreaking Game 1 loss

Sickeningly, the Diamondbacks snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in Game 1of the World Series on Friday night, writes Dan Bickley.

18 hours ago

Corey Seager home run in Game 1 of World Series...

Tyler Drake

Paul Sewald blows save, Diamondbacks drop Game 1 of World Series vs. Rangers

D-backs closer Paul Sewald couldn't get it done in Arizona's 6-5 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the World Series.

19 hours ago

Zac Gallen throws a pitch during the 2023 World Series...

Tyler Drake

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen turns in up-and-down Game 1 vs. Rangers

Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers was a mixed bag for ace Zac Gallen.

21 hours ago

Thomas gets start against LHP for Arizona Diamondbacks in World Series Game 2 vs. Rangers