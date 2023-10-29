Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Meet the Arizona Diamondbacks fan who created the ‘Snakes Alive’ meme

Oct 29, 2023, 6:45 AM

Snakes Alive, Jeff Guzzardo...

'Snakes Alive' creator Jeff Guzzardo with Arizona Sports hosts Steve Zinsmeister and Mitch Vareldzis (Arizona Sports)

(Arizona Sports)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Becoming something of legend, the “Snakes Alive” slogan has turned into a calling card for the Arizona Diamondbacks late in this postseason.

It began with a television broadcast of Game 3 of the NLCS, which caught a fan holding a white sheet of paper with, simply, “Snakes Alive” written on it.

The Diamondbacks loved it and ran with it, taping those signs to the Chase Field bleacher sets at a following game.

Players have taken a liking to it. They had shirts made.

RELATED STORIES

Jeff Guzzardo, creator of the original sign, joined Arizona Sports Saturday ahead of World Series Game 2 to talk about the origin of the sign and the thought process behind it.

“It’s all about the Diamondbacks and the fans and the players and the organization,” he said.

Guzzardo explained that he came up with the idea on a whim the morning before a game and wanted to limit himself to a normal 8.5 x 11 piece of paper so as to not obstruct anyone’s view behind him.

While he’s not a native of the Valley, he did move from the Midwest before the D-backs existed and said he loves supporting local teams. So he’s been a Diamondback supporter since the beginning.

Guzzardo has a ticket for Game 4 already, planning to bring the same regular-sized paper in addition to something in his back pocket — but wouldn’t go into detail on.

Fortunately for Guzzardo, the D-backs guaranteed the Game 4 he’s going to won’t be the last game of the series after they tied the World Series up at 1-1 with a 9-1 victory in Texas for Game 2.

Posed with the question of whether he’d take the 2001 D-backs or 2023 D-backs, Guzzardo said: “It’s hard to say. I really can’t pick one or the other, but I really enjoy watching this young team.”

Guzzardo’s certainly not alone as the entire Valley rallies behind this D-backs postseason run.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly...

Alex Weiner

What made Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly so effective in World Series gem vs. Rangers

Merrill Kelly's command and efficiency allowed him to carve through the Rangers in Game 2 of the World Series.

6 hours ago

Tommy Pham...

Alex Weiner

Pham, Diamondbacks pour on the hits in World Series win over Rangers

The Diamondbacks racked up more hits in Game 2 of the World Series at the Rangers than any other team in a game this postseason. 

7 hours ago

Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks walks off the field after the seventh inning against ...

Dan Bickley

Bickley: Merrill Kelly is the Diamondbacks’ real ace

Merrill Kelly is the Diamondbacks' ace. Anything less would be shortchanging the pitcher who is coming into his own on the biggest stage.

9 hours ago

Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the World Series vs. the Rangers...

Damon Allred

Ketel Marte breaks MLB record, hitting safely in 18th straight postseason game

Marte knocked in two runs with his lone hit in five at-bats, breaking an MLB record for consecutive postseason games with a hit.

10 hours ago

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks...

David Veenstra

Merrill Kelly dominant start helps Diamondbacks even World Series against Rangers

Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly was once again dominant in the postseason. The veteran struck out nine and gave up only three hits in his seven inning, 89-pitch outing against the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday.

11 hours ago

Brandon Pfaadt of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Associated Press

World Series Game 3: Diamondbacks’ Brandon Pfaadt, Rangers’ Max Scherzer are starting pitchers

Max Scherzer is set to start Game 3 of the World Series for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt.

11 hours ago

Meet the Arizona Diamondbacks fan who created the ‘Snakes Alive’ meme