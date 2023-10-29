Close
Ketel Marte breaks MLB record, hitting safely in 18th straight postseason game

Oct 28, 2023, 8:27 PM | Updated: 8:49 pm

Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the World Series vs. the Rangers...

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Every time he’s played a postseason game, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte has at least one hit.

During Game 2 of the World Series, he broke the MLB record, reaching safely for the 18th-straight game, knocking in two runs with his lone hit in five at-bats.

The Game 2 hit sent him past Derek Jerek and Hank Bauer of the New York Yankees and Boston’s Manny Ramirez for the longest overall streak.

Jeter’s run came in 1998-99, while Bauer’s was in the World Series from 1956-58. Ramirez had his streak in 2003-04.

Marte had three hits, including two triples, in a 2017 wild-card win over Colorado and was 4 for 12 as Arizona got swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division series that year.

He remained with the Diamondbacks through unsuccessful seasons that included 110 losses in 2021. He had a standout 2019, when he became an All-Star and finished fourth in NL MVP voting after setting career bests with a .329 average, 32 homers and 92 RBIs. Slowed by a right groin injury this September, he batted .276 with 25 homers and 82 RBIs in his second-best season.

Marte combined with Corbin Carroll for homers on consecutive pitches from Corbin Burnes as Arizona opened the wild card series with a 6-3 win at Milwaukee, then put the Diamondbacks ahead for good with a two-run, sixth-inning single as they completed a two-game sweep.

His leadoff double sparked a six-run first inning against Clayton Kershaw, starting the Diamondbacks to an opening division series victory at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marte was among the Arizona players who combined to hit a record four homers in the third inning of Game 3, completing another sweep.

Marte batted .387 with four doubles and a triple in the NL Championship Series against Philadelphia, hitting a walk-off single against Craig Kimbrel in Game 3 and earning MVP honors as Arizona overcame a 2-0 NLCS deficit.

“We went down 2-0 against Philly, so we can come back from this as well,” Marte said ahead of the D-backs tying the World Series at one game apiece.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks...

David Veenstra

Merrill Kelly dominant start helps Diamondbacks even World Series against Rangers

Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly was once again dominant in the postseason. The veteran struck out nine and gave up only three hits in his seven inning, 89-pitch outing against the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday.

1 hour ago

Brandon Pfaadt of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Associated Press

World Series Game 3: Diamondbacks’ Brandon Pfaadt, Rangers’ Max Scherzer are starting pitchers

Max Scherzer is set to start Game 3 of the World Series for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt.

1 hour ago

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks World Series Game 2...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker barehands grounder coming in hot off 1st-base bag

Arizona Diamondbacks 1B Christian Walker barehanded a ball hit off the first-base bag in Game 2 of the World Series vs. the Texas Rangers.

1 hour ago

Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks in World Series Game 2...

Arizona Sports

Gabriel Moreno, Diamondbacks jump on Rangers’ Montgomery in World Series Game 2

Gabriel Moreno hit a solo home run to begin the scoring in Game 2 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.

3 hours ago

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Tommy Pham #28 and Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebr...

Arizona Sports

Thomas gets start against LHP for Arizona Diamondbacks in World Series Game 2 vs. Rangers

Alek Thomas will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers.

8 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Associated Press

Ketel Marte’s 17-game postseason hitting streak ties record

Ketel Marte's fifth-inning RBI double in Game 1 of the World Series tied the overall postseason record for consecutive games with a hit.

10 hours ago

