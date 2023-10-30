The Arizona Diamondbacks will play Game 3 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers on Monday before a sellout crowd at Chase Field. It will be the first World Series game in Phoenix in 22 years and particular dignitaries from that last game played at the then-Bank One Ballpark will be on hand to christen this affair.

Who is throwing out the first pitch for World Series Game 3?

Luis Gonzalez and Randy Johnson will be throwing out the first pitch for World Series Game 3.

Luis Gonzalez famously blooped a one-out single over Derek Jeter’s head in the bottom of the ninth inning off Mariano Rivera to help the Diamondbacks upset the three-time defending champion New York Yankees in the 2001 World Series.

Johnson was the 2001 World Series co-MVP after starting in Games 2 and 6 and coming in as relief pitcher in Game 7.

In Game 2, the Big Unit tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing only four baserunners and three hits while striking out 11. In Game 6 with the D-backs down 3-2 in the series, Johnson pitched seven innings and struck out seven, giving up just two runs. Then in Game 7, after throwing 104 pitches the night before, Johnson famously picked up the win after coming out of the bullpen in the eighth inning.

What time do gates open at Chase Field for World Series Game 3?

Gates will open at 2 p.m. for all three World Series Games at Chase Field.

What time will World Series Game 3 start?

First pitch is scheduled for 5:03 p.m.

Roberto Clemente Award presentation

Prior to Game 3, Major League Baseball will celebrate the legacy of one of baseball’s greatest humanitarians by announcing the recipient of the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award. The winner will be presented with his trophy by Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., the Clemente Family, and Andy Navarrete of Capital One.

Major League Baseball announced the 30 nominees for the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award in September, and Nick Ahmed was chosen to represent the Arizona Diamondbacks.

What specialty food and beverage will be available at Chase Field for the World Series?

Seven items – five food options and two cocktails – will be served at various spots throughout the stadium.

Cajun Shrimp Fries and Tenderloin Steak Nachos will be available at the Taste of Chase concession stand in Section 130.

At the Copper State Steaks stand, fans can pick up the Millionaire Steak Sandwich in Section 120.

Big Dawgs in Section 105 is selling a Pork Belly Banh Mi Dog. It’s a footlong hot dog with gochujang barbecue and garlic aioli sauces on a New England hot dog bun.

For dessert, Sweet Treats in Section 123 is selling an Apple Pie Chimichanga that comes with vanilla frozen yogurt, crackerjacks and whipped cream.

The Cactus Cooler, which has fresh lime, prickly pear and watermelon vodka and the Moneyball Mango Margarita with mango margarita mix and tequila on the rocks with a candy straw will be available at all bars that sell liquor.

Where can I park at Chase Field for World Series Game 3?

To reserve parking before you go, visit dbacks.com/parking.

Who is pitching in World Series Game 3?

The Arizona Diamondbacks are turning to rookie Brandon Pfaadt to start World Series Game 3. He gave up two runs over four innings in Game 7 of the NLCS at Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The Rangers are handing the ball to Max Scherzer. Scherzer has previously started three World Series games in his career and has a 3.86 ERA amongst those starts.

While playing for the Detroit Tigers, Scherzer pitched against the Giants in Game 4 of the 2012 World Series, where he did not get a decision. As a Washington National, Scherzer pitched twice against the Houston Astros in the 2019 Fall Classic. He was the winning pitcher in Game 1 and did not get a decision in Game 7.

What channel is World Series Game 3 on?

All World Series games will be broadcast on FOX.

How can I listen to the World Series game on the radio?

Listen live to each World Series game on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7 FM.

