Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

By the numbers: Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker’s turnaround here?

Oct 31, 2023, 2:30 PM

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks World Series Game 2...

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks walks through the dugout in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Two of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

First baseman Christian Walker has been one of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ more prominent sluggers since his debut with the team in 2017.

For a team that had Paul Goldschmidt manning the position for eight seasons, Walker has been a superb replacement. His 120 home runs rank sixth in team history and his stellar defense has earned him a Gold Glove award, likely two after this season concludes.

However, Walker has experienced most of his major league success over the past two seasons, crushing 69 home runs and 197 RBIs in 317 games.

RELATED STORIES

“We count on him offensively,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “He’s been somebody that in a lot of different ways has been a catalyst for us, whether it’s getting on base, having a good at-bat or driving runners in. You don’t have 100 RBIs or 105 RBIs unless you’re doing something right.”

Nearing the postseason, the team as a whole was in a slump. The D-backs dropped their final four games of the regular season, recording just three runs in 36 innings.

Walker slashed .202/.273/.394 in the month of September, and while it may seem his teammates have snapped out of their funk, Walker’s struggles carried over to the team’s Cinderella playoff run.

But his past couple games have shown signs he is turning a corner and making harder contact. He hit two balls over 100 mph on Monday.

With the D-backs facing the offense-heavy Texas Rangers in the World Series, the team will look for him to come through. Here’s a look into his numbers at the plate through Game 3 of the World Series:

.173

Walker has a .173 postseason batting average, but out of his nine hits, five of them have been extra base hits.

.641

Walker’s .641 OPS is a far cry from his a .830 OPS during the regular season.

Teammates Geraldo Perdomo, Tommy Pham, Alek Thomas, Corbin Carroll and NLCS MVP Ketel Marte all have OPS over .800.

12

Despite his struggles at the plate, Walker is still finding ways to get on base. His 12 walks are the most on the team this postseason, propelling his on-base percentage to .333.

“Obviously the box score hasn’t been great, but I’ve been making good decisions consistently,” Walker said. “I’ve been taking my walks, getting on base. As the clean-up hitter, I expect more out of myself, for sure. But overall, I think it’s trending up lately.”

1

Despite his 33 home runs during the regular season, Walker has only mashed one home run in 52 at-bats this postseason. His lone home run came in Game 3 of the NLDS when the Diamondbacks crushed four in one inning off the Dodgers’ Lance Lynn.

48,517

Prior to his first at-bat in Game 3 on Tuesday, a sold out crowd of 48,517 gave Walker a standing ovation, a version of the “Trea Turner treatment.” Walker took it all in and on Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer’s first pitch smacked a 400-foot double that would’ve been a home run in 20 out of 30 major league ballparks.

Although Walker’s base-running “honest mistake” that followed might’ve overshadowed the ovation, it may be a sign that greater production is near from the 32-year-old infielder.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers walks off the field in the eighth inning against the Arizon...

Stephen Gugliociello

Rangers stars Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer out for World Series against Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers' Adolis García and starting pitcher Max Scherzer have been taken off the the team's active playoff roster for the World Series.

1 hour ago

Adolis García...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks-Rangers lineups: How Texas star Adolis Garcia’s injury impacts the series

The Texas Rangers won't have star outfielder Adolis Garcia for at least Game 4 against the Diamondbacks due to an oblique strain.

2 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ‘steaming’ after World Series Game 3 calls

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he was "steaming" after multiple missed calls in Game 3 of the World Series.

4 hours ago

(Fox Sports screenshot)...

Haboob Blog

Man wearing an Iowa t-shirt stars in Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field

A man wearing a bright yellow Iowa t-shirt behind home plate during Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field made quite the splash.

6 hours ago

Joe Mantiply...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks to start pitcher Joe Mantiply in World Series Game 4 vs. Rangers’ Andrew Heaney

The pitching matchup for Game 4 of the World Series will be Diamondbacks reliever Joe Mantiply against Rangers starter Andrew Heaney.

10 hours ago

Rangers win Game 3...

Alex Weiner

Missed opportunities putting Diamondbacks in World Series hole vs. Rangers

The Diamondbacks had their chances to close out Game 1 and build momentum in Game 3 but trail the World Series against the Rangers.

19 hours ago

By the numbers: Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker’s turnaround here?