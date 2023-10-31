PHOENIX — Texas Rangers star outfielder Adolis Garcia has a “moderate” left oblique strain that kept him out of the Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Just before first pitch, Texas removed Garcia from the World Series roster due to the injury.

Garcia took a hard cut at an up-and-in heater and immediately grabbed at his left side on Monday in Game 3. He ran down to first base on a fly out and bent over. He was removed from the game, after which Texas manager Bruce Bochy said he would have diagnostics done.

“He did try to take some swings, he’s been getting treatment,” Bochy said pregame on Tuesday. “We have to make a call here pretty soon. It’s unfortunate, but we’ll wait and see in the next hour or so. We still have a little bit of time to see where we’re at with him and the possibility of him coming around. But we have to be honest, it’s not great news.”

D-backs outfielder Jake McCarthy suffered an oblique strain during batting practice before Game 1 of the wild card round in Milwaukee and has missed the entire postseason, although there are different grades for these injuries.

Garcia has been a catalyst for the Rangers’ march to the World Series, and his walk-off home run in Game 1 against Arizona set an all-time record for RBIs in a single postseason at 22.

“El Bombi” hit five home runs in the final four games of the ALCS against the Houston Astros and won ALCS MVP.

He has been either Texas’ cleanup hitter or No. 3 hitter in the order during the World Series, and he received the loudest introduction ahead of Game 1 at Globe Life Field.

His defense has also been on display, as he threw out D-backs first baseman Christian Walker at the plate in Game 3.

“You hate to lose your cleanup hitter, but it happened,” Bochy said. “And the only thing we can do is handle it in the right way, and this club has done it all year.”

Travis Jankowski replaced him on defense, while veteran Robbie Grossman is also on the roster. Jankowski hits left-handed without much pop but stole 19 bags during the regular season. He has two plate appearances this postseason.

Grossman is a switch-hitting option who produced a .734 OPS and 10 home runs in a limited role this season. He’s an experienced option, but there’s no replacing the value Garcia provides as a slugger and protecting Corey Seager in the batting order.

The Rangers started Jankowski in Game 4 and called on Ezequiel Duran to take the roster spot.

Max Scherzer update

The Rangers’ injury concerns started in the fourth inning on Monday, as starter Max Scherzer left the game with back tightness.

“He was pretty locked up when he walked in today,” Bochy said. “He’s on the table getting looked at, trying to get loose some. But he’s not feeling well.”

He was in line to start Game 7 if the series went the distance, but the Rangers took him off the roster, as well. Left-handed pitcher Brock Burke took the spot.

Diamondbacks lineup change

The D-backs swapped third basemen in the batting order for Game 4. Emmanuel Rivera replaced Evan Longoria.

It was Arizona’s first lineup of the postseason without Longoria. Rivera doubled as a pinch hitter off Rangers lefty Aroldis Chapman on Monday.

Arizona Diamondbacks World Series Game 4 lineup

1. 2B Ketel Marte

2. RF Corbin Carroll

3. C Gabriel Moreno

4. 1B Christian Walker

5. DH Tommy Pham

6. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

7. CF Alek Thomas

8. 3B Emmanuel Rivera

9. SS Geraldo Perdomo

SP: Joe Mantiply

Manager Torey Lovullo said Garcia’s uncertain status played a role in deciding to start the lefty Mantiply. Texas countered by throwing another right-handed bat in the three-hole.

Texas Rangers World Series Game 4 lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Mitch Garver

4. LF Evan Carter

5. 3B Josh Jung

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. Jonah Heim

8. CF Leody Taveras

9. RF Travis Jankowski

SP: Andrew Heaney

