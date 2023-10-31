Close
Rangers’ Adolis Garcia undergoing MRI for left-side tightness suffered in Game 3

Oct 30, 2023, 9:48 PM | Updated: 10:37 pm

BY TYLER DRAKE


Garcias is dealing with left-side tightness he picked up during the Texas Rangers’ 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night and will undergo an MRI.

Shortly after flying out in the eighth inning, Garcia was in visible pain and grabbing at his side as he ran toward first base and eventually the dugout.

He would not return to the game.

“Right now, we’re just going to evaluate him,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters postgame. “(Garcia) will get some diagnostics done to see where he’s at. Left-side tightness. We’re being optimistic there, but we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Garcia had a quiet night offensively — 0-for-3 with a walk — but did have a big defensive play to save a run in the second inning when he threw out Christian Walker at home plate.

In place of Garcia was Travis Jankowski.

Losing Garcia for any amount of time would be a tough blow for the Rangers, who now head into Tuesday’s Game 4 tilt with a 2-1 lead.

In 15 postseason games, Garcia is averaging .323 with a 1.108 OPS to go along with 20 hits, eight of which being home runs, 22 RBIs and three walks to 18 strikeouts.

Garcia wasn’t the only Rangers player to go down on Monday, as starting pitcher Max Scherzer exited in the third inning with back tightness.

As with Garcia, Bochy said the team will continue to evaluate Scherzer.

