Sometimes all you need is a helping hand from the fanbase.

Christian Walker repaid fans for their loud ovation of the first baseman during Game 3 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers.

Walker stepped into the batter’s box for the first time in the second inning of Arizona’s home matchup at Chase Field amid a shower of applause and wasted little time, roping a 93-mph four-seam fastball to right-center field.

It’s been tough sledding from the plate this postseason for Walker, who entering Monday batting .184 with a .666 OPS. He had recorded just nine hits and seven RBIs in 16 playoff games (14 starts).

In an effort to buck that trend, numerous Diamondbacks fans took it upon themselves to rally around Walker with an ovation during his first at-bat.

That’s not to say, however, that Walker wasn’t making an impact for Arizona in other areas of the game, such as fielding. Time and time again this postseason, Walker has flashed his defensive prowess.

Despite the hit, Walker still represented an out for the home team in the second inning.

Walker initially got a sign from third base coach Tony Perezchica to go home before running through a late switch for Walker to stop. He was then tagged out at home comfortably after a rocket from Adolis Garcia.

Wonky second inning: – Christian Walker receives nice ovation and doubles

– Tommy Pham singles but Walker ran through a stop sign. Adolis Garcia threw him out

Speaking with the TV broadcast after the out, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo liked Walker’s effort, though acknowledged he likely got a late read on the ball.

The D-backs weren’t the only ones to put the barrel on the bat early in the matchup, with the Rangers responded in the third inning with an RBI single from Marcus Semien and Corey Seager two-run home run to take a 3-0 lead.

