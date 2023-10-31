Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Christian Walker breaks out of slump behind loud ovation before baserunning mishap

Oct 30, 2023, 5:50 PM | Updated: 10:36 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Sometimes all you need is a helping hand from the fanbase.

Christian Walker repaid fans for their loud ovation of the first baseman during Game 3 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers.

Walker stepped into the batter’s box for the first time in the second inning of Arizona’s home matchup at Chase Field amid a shower of applause and wasted little time, roping a 93-mph four-seam fastball to right-center field.

It’s been tough sledding from the plate this postseason for Walker, who entering Monday batting .184 with a .666 OPS. He had recorded just nine hits and seven RBIs in 16 playoff games (14 starts).

In an effort to buck that trend, numerous Diamondbacks fans took it upon themselves to rally around Walker with an ovation during his first at-bat.

RELATED STORIES

That’s not to say, however, that Walker wasn’t making an impact for Arizona in other areas of the game, such as fielding. Time and time again this postseason, Walker has flashed his defensive prowess.

Despite the hit, Walker still represented an out for the home team in the second inning.

Walker initially got a sign from third base coach Tony Perezchica to go home before running through a late switch for Walker to stop. He was then tagged out at home comfortably after a rocket from Adolis Garcia.

Speaking with the TV broadcast after the out, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo liked Walker’s effort, though acknowledged he likely got a late read on the ball.

The D-backs weren’t the only ones to put the barrel on the bat early in the matchup, with the Rangers responded in the third inning with an RBI single from Marcus Semien and Corey Seager two-run home run to take a 3-0 lead.

Catch the rest of Game 3 of the World Series between the Diamondbacks and Rangers over on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com or 98.7.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker is thrown out at the plate by Texas Rangers rig...

Kellan Olson

D-backs baserunning gaffe shifted all momentum to Rangers in World Series Game 3 loss

A 15-minute sequence in Game 3 of the World Series decided the full contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.

26 minutes ago

Adolis Garcia suffers left-side tightness in Game 3 of 2023 World Series...

Tyler Drake

Rangers’ Adolis Garcia undergoing MRI for left-side tightness suffered in Game 3

Adolis Garcias is dealing with left-side tightness he picked up during the Rangers' win over the Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the World Series.

48 minutes ago

Alek Thomas...

Dan Bickley

Diamondbacks turn in Game 3 clunker in home loss to Rangers

We know the Diamondbacks will bounce back. They are a resilient bunch that knows how to take a punch. But this was a massive disappointment.

2 hours ago

Evan Longoria during Game 3 of the 2023 World Series...

Tyler Drake

Diamondbacks offense falls flat in Game 3 of World Series vs. Rangers

The Arizona Diamondbacks couldn't get in a groove offensively in Game 3 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers.

3 hours ago

Brandon Pfaadt during Game 3 of World Series...

Tyler Drake

D-backs’ Brandon Pfaadt stabilizes, finishes strong in Game 3 of World Series vs. Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt turned in yet another strong playoff showing in Game 3 of the World Series.

4 hours ago

Max Scherzer exits World Series matchup...

Tyler Drake

Rangers’ Max Scherzer exits Game 3 of D-backs’ World Series with back tightness

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer's Game 3 outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks was cut short due to back tightness.

4 hours ago

Christian Walker breaks out of slump behind loud ovation before baserunning mishap