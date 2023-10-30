Close
Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series Game 3 lineups: Corbin Carroll back in leadoff

Oct 30, 2023, 12:47 PM

Corbin Carroll hits a home run in Game 1 of NL Wild Card between Diamondbacks vs. Brewers...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game One of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is back in the leadoff spot in the lineup for Game 3 against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

He and No. 2 batter Ketel Marte have switched in and out of that top-of-the-order slot depending on the handedness of the opposing starting pitcher. Arizona faces right-hander Max Scherzer in Game 3 at Chase Field.

That is the only change in the D-backs’ batting order compared to Game 2, which saw center fielder Alek Thomas remain in the lineup despite the game in Arlington, Texas, coming against fellow left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Thomas rewarded that trust wtih two hits and a run scored on Saturday, a 9-1 win for Arizona.

Texas on Monday likewise had a single flip of lefty rookie Evan Carter from the No. 3 hole to fourth, moving Adolis Garcia up a spot against right-handed rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt.

Carter is 3-for-9 in the series with four strikeouts and one RBI against D-backs starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, while Garcia has gone 3-for-7 with two walks and two RBIs, including the solo home run in extras that won the Rangers Game 1.

Arizona Diamondbacks World Series Game 3 lineup

1. RF Corbin Carroll
2. 2B Ketel Marte
3. C Gabriel Moreno
4. 1B Christian Walker
5. DH Tommy Pham
6. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
7. CF Alek Thomas
8. 3B Evan Longoria
9. SS Geraldo Perdomo

SP: Brandon Pfaadt

Texas Rangers World Series Game 3 lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. RF Adolis García
4. LF Evan Carter
5. DH Mitch Garver
6. C Jonah Heim
7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
8. 3B Josh Jung
9. CF Leody Taveras

SP: Max Scherzer

