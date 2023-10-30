Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is back in the leadoff spot in the lineup for Game 3 against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

He and No. 2 batter Ketel Marte have switched in and out of that top-of-the-order slot depending on the handedness of the opposing starting pitcher. Arizona faces right-hander Max Scherzer in Game 3 at Chase Field.

That is the only change in the D-backs’ batting order compared to Game 2, which saw center fielder Alek Thomas remain in the lineup despite the game in Arlington, Texas, coming against fellow left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Thomas rewarded that trust wtih two hits and a run scored on Saturday, a 9-1 win for Arizona.

Texas on Monday likewise had a single flip of lefty rookie Evan Carter from the No. 3 hole to fourth, moving Adolis Garcia up a spot against right-handed rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt.

Carter is 3-for-9 in the series with four strikeouts and one RBI against D-backs starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, while Garcia has gone 3-for-7 with two walks and two RBIs, including the solo home run in extras that won the Rangers Game 1.

Arizona Diamondbacks World Series Game 3 lineup

1. RF Corbin Carroll

2. 2B Ketel Marte

3. C Gabriel Moreno

4. 1B Christian Walker

5. DH Tommy Pham

6. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

7. CF Alek Thomas

8. 3B Evan Longoria

9. SS Geraldo Perdomo

SP: Brandon Pfaadt

Texas Rangers World Series Game 3 lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. LF Evan Carter

5. DH Mitch Garver

6. C Jonah Heim

7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

8. 3B Josh Jung

9. CF Leody Taveras

SP: Max Scherzer

Follow @AZSports