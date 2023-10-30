Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series Game 3 lineups: Corbin Carroll back in leadoff
Oct 30, 2023, 12:47 PM
(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is back in the leadoff spot in the lineup for Game 3 against the Texas Rangers on Monday.
He and No. 2 batter Ketel Marte have switched in and out of that top-of-the-order slot depending on the handedness of the opposing starting pitcher. Arizona faces right-hander Max Scherzer in Game 3 at Chase Field.
That is the only change in the D-backs’ batting order compared to Game 2, which saw center fielder Alek Thomas remain in the lineup despite the game in Arlington, Texas, coming against fellow left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Thomas rewarded that trust wtih two hits and a run scored on Saturday, a 9-1 win for Arizona.
Texas on Monday likewise had a single flip of lefty rookie Evan Carter from the No. 3 hole to fourth, moving Adolis Garcia up a spot against right-handed rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt.
Carter is 3-for-9 in the series with four strikeouts and one RBI against D-backs starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, while Garcia has gone 3-for-7 with two walks and two RBIs, including the solo home run in extras that won the Rangers Game 1.
Arizona Diamondbacks World Series Game 3 lineup
1. RF Corbin Carroll
2. 2B Ketel Marte
3. C Gabriel Moreno
4. 1B Christian Walker
5. DH Tommy Pham
6. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
7. CF Alek Thomas
8. 3B Evan Longoria
9. SS Geraldo Perdomo
SP: Brandon Pfaadt
Texas Rangers World Series Game 3 lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. RF Adolis García
4. LF Evan Carter
5. DH Mitch Garver
6. C Jonah Heim
7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
8. 3B Josh Jung
9. CF Leody Taveras
SP: Max Scherzer