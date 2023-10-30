Close
Diamondbacks’ Hall confronts Mad Dog Russo at World Series with Mad Dog impression

Oct 30, 2023, 2:39 PM

Derrick Hall of the Diamondbacks on MLB Network with Mad Dog...

Derrick Hall of the Diamondbacks on MLB Network with Mad Dog (Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo’s refusal to abide by his proclamation that he’d retire if the Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series of course means that his shows on MLB Network and SiriusXM radio landed him in Arizona to watch said World Series.

Russo said last week on his radio show that he’d retire “on the spot” if the D-backs won Games 6 and 7 of the NLCS in Philadelphia.

The Diamondbacks did just that, and Russo has been accepting his mistake since.

Mad Dog is at least taking the punches he’s received. Before Game 3 of the World Series on Monday, the punch came via Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall, who does a pretty dang accurate Mad Dog impression.

Russo and High Heat co-host Alanna Rizzo were joined Hall, who playfully called out the host.

“How is he still here when he retired?” Hall said of Mad Dog. “I watched every day he doubted us. I mean, every day. The one before (Game 6 in) Philly: ‘Arizona doesn’t have a chance, they’re going to go back, they’re going to lose two, they’re terrible … forget it!'”

Russo accepted that his prediction was wrong — and so was another hot take before the NLDS. Mad Dog said Arizona wouldn’t win a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers — Arizona swept them instead.

“You got back at me,” Russo told Hall, “because my radio (booth), you stuck me right out there in the center field bleachers.”

Hall was relatively forgiving, pointing out nobody selected the D-backs to go deep into the postseason, especially coming off an ugly week of play to end the regular season.

“Nobody’s picked us,” Hall said. “They didn’t attach it to retirement, though.”

