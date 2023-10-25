Chris “Mad Dog” Russo said to “write it down” and added he would “stand by my promise” that he would retire if the Arizona Diamondbacks won two NLCS elimination games in Philadelphia to make the World Series.

Very unsurprisingly, he is not standing by his promise.

Mad Dog joined fellow SiriusXM show host Howard Stern on Wednesday morning after the D-backs completed the championship series victory with a 4-2 win. He negotiated the terms of not retiring.

Apparently, an embarrassing compromise without the not-safe-for-work language common on The Howard Stern Show is wearing a bikini in public along with a sign that reads “I’m a liar and a dope.”

"You're done. The Mad Dog is gone…don’t go back on your word, Mad Dog." pic.twitter.com/OzIMWlF6m6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 25, 2023

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, a suggestion for your shame-sign. IF you do walk through Manhattan in a bikini, holding said sign, how about, “I got bit by the D-backs and all I got was this lousy wedgie.” I’m not married to this one. I’ll keep brainstorming. 🤔 — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) October 25, 2023

Russo also said he will contribute to the Diamondbacks’ charities for taking such a massive L — so there’s that.

And he was back to work on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday.

Smith was ready to implement some ground rules for Mad Dog to follow on behalf of the D-backs.

Clearly this hasn’t gone as planned. I think you’d agree. https://t.co/1V4vhiMclI — Chris Mad Dog Russo (@MadDogUnleashed) October 25, 2023

There is an ironic twist here that we have learned after the D-backs’ win: While Arizona’s pro baseball team would have saved American airwaves from Mad Dog if he’d actually stuck by his promise, it could have unleashed Mad Dog on Arizona itself.

Russo’s son, Tim Russo, is an assistant coach on the Northern Arizona men’s basketball staff. He is not sure it would be good for Mad Dog to be spending his retirement up in Flagstaff.

America please don’t let pops @MadDogUnleashed retire. Can’t have him following me around Flagstaff 😅 https://t.co/Mv5sv90zzs — Tim Russo (@CoachTimRusso) October 25, 2023

How did we get to this point?

Before the Diamondbacks’ Game 6 win against the Phillies, who led 3-2 in the NLCS as it headed back to Philadelphia for good, Mad Dog made this promise:

“To make a long story short, I’ve been wrong on Arizona from Day 1,” he said. “I’m stunned they beat Milwaukee, I thought they’d be swept by the Dodgers, I never thought they’d even go back to Philly for a Game 6. I’ll try it one more time: I would not be stunned if they won (Monday), I’d be floored.

“I’ll say this right now and … write it down,” Russo said. “If they win the next two days, they win the next two games and win this series in seven games, if they win, I will retire on the spot.”

Narrator: He didn’t.

Follow @AZSports