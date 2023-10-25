Close
To nobody’s surprise, Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo not retiring after Diamondbacks make World Series

Oct 25, 2023, 9:26 AM | Updated: 10:32 am

SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo speaks onstage during day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo said to “write it down” and added he would “stand by my promise” that he would retire if the Arizona Diamondbacks won two NLCS elimination games in Philadelphia to make the World Series.

Very unsurprisingly, he is not standing by his promise.

Mad Dog joined fellow SiriusXM show host Howard Stern on Wednesday morning after the D-backs completed the championship series victory with a 4-2 win. He negotiated the terms of not retiring.

Apparently, an embarrassing compromise without the not-safe-for-work language common on The Howard Stern Show is wearing a bikini in public along with a sign that reads “I’m a liar and a dope.”

Russo also said he will contribute to the Diamondbacks’ charities for taking such a massive L — so there’s that.

And he was back to work on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday.

Smith was ready to implement some ground rules for Mad Dog to follow on behalf of the D-backs.

There is an ironic twist here that we have learned after the D-backs’ win: While Arizona’s pro baseball team would have saved American airwaves from Mad Dog if he’d actually stuck by his promise, it could have unleashed Mad Dog on Arizona itself.

Russo’s son, Tim Russo, is an assistant coach on the Northern Arizona men’s basketball staff. He is not sure it would be good for Mad Dog to be spending his retirement up in Flagstaff.

How did we get to this point?

Before the Diamondbacks’ Game 6 win against the Phillies, who led 3-2 in the NLCS as it headed back to Philadelphia for good, Mad Dog made this promise:

“To make a long story short, I’ve been wrong on Arizona from Day 1,” he said. “I’m stunned they beat Milwaukee, I thought they’d be swept by the Dodgers, I never thought they’d even go back to Philly for a Game 6. I’ll try it one more time: I would not be stunned if they won (Monday), I’d be floored.

“I’ll say this right now and … write it down,” Russo said. “If they win the next two days, they win the next two games and win this series in seven games, if they win, I will retire on the spot.”

Narrator: He didn’t.

