Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Arizona Diamondbacks claim P Chris Rodriguez off waivers

Oct 30, 2023, 4:30 PM

Chris Rodriguez #73 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the firs...

Chris Rodriguez #73 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of game one of a doubleheader at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 10, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a roster move before the start of Game 3 of the World Series, claiming former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chris Rodriguez off waivers, per the league’s transactions page.

Injuries have kept Rodriguez out of the majors since 2021, once a heralded prospect in the Angels organization. In his lone MLB season two years ago, the right-hander tossed 29.2 innings across 15 games for a 3.64 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. Two of those 15 outings were starts.

Rodriguez dealt with back issues throughout his minor league career but got healthy enough to make it to the majors in 2021. But in August of that year, Rodriguez suffered a significant shoulder injury that put him out of action for over a year, a timeline that included its own setbacks. He was healthy enough to pitch at the Triple-A level in 2023 before his back problems reemerged, a setback in his rehab that sidelined him in September.

RELATED STORIES

If he were to get healthy next season, Rodriguez could be joining a D-backs bullpen that has been elite since late August and has played a large role in Arizona reaching the World Series, or compete for a spot in the rotation amongst a handful of young arms.

Game 3 of the World Series starts at 5:03 p.m. with the call on ArizonaSports.com, 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app, as well as full postgame coverage following the game.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt during Game 3 of World Series...

Tyler Drake

D-backs’ Brandon Pfaadt stabilizes, finishes strong in Game 3 of World Series vs. Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt turned in yet another strong playoff showing in Game 3 of the World Series.

41 minutes ago

Max Scherzer exits World Series matchup...

Tyler Drake

Rangers’ Max Scherzer exits Game 3 of D-backs’ World Series with back tightness

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer's Game 3 outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks was cut short due to back tightness.

1 hour ago

Christian Walker hits a double...

Tyler Drake

Christian Walker breaks out of slump behind loud ovation before baserunning mishap

Sometimes all you need is a helping hand from the fanbase. Christian Walker repaid fans for their loud ovation of the first baseman during Game 3 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers. Walker stepped into the batter’s box for the first time in the second inning of Arizona’s home matchup at Chase Field […]

2 hours ago

Derrick Hall of the Diamondbacks on MLB Network with Mad Dog...

Haboob Blog

Diamondbacks’ Hall confronts Mad Dog Russo at World Series with Mad Dog impression

Mad Dog Russo was at Chase Field for the Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series, and D-backs CEO Derrick Hall gave an impersonation of him.

5 hours ago

Corbin Carroll hits a home run in Game 1 of NL Wild Card between Diamondbacks vs. Brewers...

Arizona Sports

Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series Game 3 lineups: Corbin Carroll back in leadoff

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is back in the leadoff spot in the lineup for Game 3 against the Texas Rangers.

7 hours ago

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks INF in the World Series...

Associated Press

Diamondbacks and Rangers flash defensive focus in World Series Games 1, 2

The Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers have been great with the leather all season long.So far in the World Series, that trend is continuing.

8 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks claim P Chris Rodriguez off waivers