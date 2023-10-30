Arizona Diamondbacks claim P Chris Rodriguez off waivers

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a roster move before the start of Game 3 of the World Series, claiming former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chris Rodriguez off waivers, per the league’s transactions page.

Injuries have kept Rodriguez out of the majors since 2021, once a heralded prospect in the Angels organization. In his lone MLB season two years ago, the right-hander tossed 29.2 innings across 15 games for a 3.64 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. Two of those 15 outings were starts.

Rodriguez dealt with back issues throughout his minor league career but got healthy enough to make it to the majors in 2021. But in August of that year, Rodriguez suffered a significant shoulder injury that put him out of action for over a year, a timeline that included its own setbacks. He was healthy enough to pitch at the Triple-A level in 2023 before his back problems reemerged, a setback in his rehab that sidelined him in September.

If he were to get healthy next season, Rodriguez could be joining a D-backs bullpen that has been elite since late August and has played a large role in Arizona reaching the World Series, or compete for a spot in the rotation amongst a handful of young arms.

Game 3 of the World Series starts at 5:03 p.m. with the call on ArizonaSports.com, 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app, as well as full postgame coverage following the game.

