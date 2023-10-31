The NFL trade deadline is upon us on Tuesday, and the Arizona Cardinals got things going by dealing quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the latest updates of other major trades:

2023 NFL trade deadline updates

Donovan Peoples-Jones to Lions

The Detroit Lions have added another weapon on offense with running back David Montgomery injured for the time being. They have added Donovan Peoples-Jones to the offense in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

In exchange, the Lions will send a sixth round pick to Cleveland.

The Lions have a chance to win the NFC North while sitting on a two-game cushion over the Minnesota Vikings.

They are coming off a win in primetime on Monday Night Football over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Peoples-Jones is a four year veteran out of Michigan with 117 career catches for 1,837 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Chase Young traded to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers got some needed help for their struggling defense, acquiring edge rusher Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a conditional third-round draft pick.

Two people with knowledge of the deal confirmed that Young was headed to San Francisco pending a physical following the trade agreed to before Tuesday’s deadline. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced it.

Young will team up with his former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa to give the Niners (5-3) a formidable edge rushing duo and provide a needed boost for a team on a three-game losing streak.

Young was the second overall pick in the 2020 draft — a year after Bosa went No. 2 to San Francisco — and has been playing at a high level this season after two injury-plagued years.

Young has five sacks in seven games this season — two more than anyone on the 49ers — and is tied for eighth in the league with 38 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

After a fast start to the season, San Francisco’s defense has struggled during the recent losing streak. The Niners had no sacks on 45 pass attempts in a loss to Minnesota in Week 7 and were picked apart last week by Joe Burrow and Cincinnati.

Commanders ship Montez Sweat to Bears

The Washington Commanders traded Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Sweat, 27, is in the final year of his rookie contract and looks primed for a big payday in free agency, whether it’s with the Bears or elsewhere.

In Sweat, Chicago gets a disruptive defender with a pattern of consistent production. He has 6 1/2 sacks this season and 35 1/2 to go along with 197 tackles since Washington drafted him in the first round in 2019.

Sweat won’t be part of the future in Washington after the front office already committed big money to defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

Cardinals trade QB Joshua Dobbs to Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to acquire quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in the hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, adding another player with starting experience following the season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins.

The deal was pending completion of a physical for Dobbs, who was acquired on Aug. 24 by the Cardinals in a trade with Cleveland. The Vikings will send a 2024 sixth-round draft pick to the Cardinals and receive a conditional 2024 seventh-rounder with Dobbs in return.

Dobbs, who was a fourth-round draft pick out of Tennessee in 2017 by Pittsburgh, will join his seventh team in seven seasons. The 28-year-old started all eight games for the Cardinals, as a fill-in while Kyler Murray recovers from a knee injury. Murray’s return is imminent after his return to practice on Oct. 18, which was part of the reason why Dobbs was expendable.

