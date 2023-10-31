Close
Rangers stars Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer out for World Series against Diamondbacks

Oct 31, 2023, 4:26 PM | Updated: 4:39 pm

Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers walks off the field in the eighth inning against the Arizon...

Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers walks off the field in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Three of the World Series at Chase Field on October 30, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Texas Rangers superstar Adolis García and starting pitcher Max Scherzer have been taken off the the team’s active playoff roster for the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to the team.

García had taken a hard swing at an up-and-in fastball during Game 3 of the World Series and immediately grabbed at his left side on Monday night. He was removed from the game following the at bat.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after the game he would have diagnostics done on Tuesday. Results of those tests revealed a “moderate” left oblique strain for the slugger.

García hit the walk-off home run in Game 1 of the World Series to lift the Ranger to the win in Arlington. He hit five home runs in the final four games of the ALCS against the Houston Astros and won ALCS MVP.

García, an all-star for the second time this season, batted .245 with 39 homers and 107 RBIs.

“He did try to take some swings, he’s been getting treatment,” Bochy said during pregame on Tuesday.

Utility player Ezequiel Duran will replace García on the roster. Duran batted .276 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs this season for Texas. He stole eight bases and was caught four times.

Scherzer started Game 3 for Texas and was in line to start a potential Game 7 in Arlington, should the series have gotten that far.

He left Monday night’s game with lower-back tightness.

The right-hander was acquired at the trade-deadline for the playoff push and the postseason, but was hampered by injuries down the stretch.

He has a 7-8 career postseason record with a 3.78 ERA, but was 1-0 with a 3.26 ERA in the World Series. He won a ring with the 2019 Washington Nationals.

Left-hander Brock Burke will take his place on the roster. The southpaw was 5-3 with a 4.37 ERA this season.

