PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks once again face elimination, and this time they’ll need three straight victories to capture the World Series crown against the Texas Rangers.

Texas took a 10-0 lead in Game 4 on Tuesday and won 11-7 at Chase Field, digging a 3-1 hole for Arizona.

This is not a deficit conquered often in the Fall Classic, but it is not unheard of, either. It has happened six times, although only once in the 21st Century.

The 2016 Chicago Cubs were the last team to do so, as they toppled Cleveland on the road in a classic Game 7 in extra innings.

That matchup mirrored the start of the 2023 World Series. The Cubs lost the opener on the road but tied the set at 1-1. They lost the next two games at home before getting a quality start from Jon Lester in Game 5 and winning the final two on the road.

Before Chicago, the 1985 Kansas City Royals were the most recent club to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the World Series, beating the St. Louis Cardinals.

Teams leading the World Series 3-1 since the 2-3-2 format began in 1925 have won the title 31 times out of 37 chances (84%).

In best-of-seven series overall, teams with 3-1 leads won 78 out of 92 times (85%).

The D-backs already climbed out of 2-0 and 3-2 crevices in the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies, which was also historically uncommon.

The first step in the Diamondbacks’ fight to stay alive is Wednesday with ace Zac Gallen on the mound at Chase Field.

Which teams came back from down 3-1 in the World Series?

– 2016: Cubs over Cleveland

– 1985: Royals over Cardinals

– 1979: Pirates over Orioles

– 1968: Tigers over Cardinals

– 1958: Yankees over Braves

– 1925: Pirates over Senators

Follow @alexjweiner