Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll back in the leadoff spot for Game 5 vs. Texas Rangers

With the Arizona Diamondbacks facing Texas Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi tonight in Game 5 at Chase Field, outfielder Corbin Carroll is back in the leadoff spot.

He and No. 2 batter Ketel Marte have switched in and out of that top-of-the-order slot depending on the starting pitcher. Marte gets the start when the D-backs face a left-handed pitcher, Carroll the start for a right-handed starting pitcher.

That is the only change in the D-backs’ batting order compared to Game 4.

Texas on Tuesday made up for the loss of RF Adolis García by scoring 11 runs. Their lineup remains little changed, swapping lefty rookie Evan Carter to the No. 3 hole from fourth and moving DH Mitch Garver to the cleanup spot.

Arizona Diamondbacks World Series Game 5 lineup

1. RF Corbin Carroll

2. 2B Ketel Marte

3. C Gabriel Moreno

4. 1B Christian Walker

5. DH Tommy Pham

6. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

7. CF Alek Thomas

8. 3B Evan Longoria

9. SS Geraldo Perdomo

SP: Zac Gallen

Texas Rangers World Series Game 3 lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. LF Evan Carter

4. DH Mitch Garver

5. 3B Josh Jung

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. C Jonah Heim

8. CF Leody Taveras

9. RF Travis Jankowski

SP: Nathan Eovaldi

