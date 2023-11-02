The Texas Rangers won their first World Series title after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday in Game 5 at Chase Field.

The Rangers struck first in Game 5, scoring a run on three hits in the top of the seventh inning.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen did not allow a hit through six innings and did not allow a baserunner until walking Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe in the top of the fifth.

Gallen struck out six and was extremely efficient, throwing 57 strikes on 83 pitches in 6.1 innings. It was the fewest pitches Gallen has thrown to get through four innings in his career.

The seventh inning began with Corey Seager singling to left field for Texas’ first hit of the night. It was Seager’s 20th hit of the postseason and fifth hit of the World Series.

Who else? Corey Seager ends Zac Gallen’s no-hitter in the 7th 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/k6kJeMmiYu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

Evan Carter then doubled before Mitch Garver broke open the deadlock with an RBI single to center field that scored Seager.

There have only been three no-hitters in MLB postseason history. Don Larsen pitched a perfect game in the 1956 World Series. Roy Halladay tossed a no-hitter in NLDS Game 1 in 2010 and the Astros had a combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series.

this is the 3rd straight WS to have a game with a 6+ IP no-hit bid, before ’22 it had never happened in b2b WS before ’21, it hadn’t happened in a WS game since 1969 g2 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) November 2, 2023

Through seven innings, the Diamondbacks were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

In the ninth inning, Jonah Heim hit an RBI single to center field off Paul Sewald that scored Josh Jung and Lowe.

OH MY GOODNESS!!! RANGERS LEAD 3-0!!! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/LWxqHkeOM8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

Later, Marcus Semien hit a four-seam fastball to the seats in left center field to put the Rangers up 5-0.

TEXAS ON THE VERGE OF A WORLD SERIES!!! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/A5Cwb5WHAc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

