Texas Rangers win World Series, clinch title against Arizona Diamondbacks

Nov 1, 2023, 7:28 PM | Updated: 9:31 pm

The Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 to win the World S...

The Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Photo by Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Texas Rangers won their first World Series title after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday in Game 5 at Chase Field.

The Rangers struck first in Game 5, scoring a run on three hits in the top of the seventh inning. 

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen did not allow a hit through six innings and did not allow a baserunner until walking Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe in the top of the fifth.

Gallen struck out six and was extremely efficient, throwing 57 strikes on 83 pitches in 6.1 innings. It was the fewest pitches Gallen has thrown to get through four innings in his career.

The seventh inning began with Corey Seager singling to left field for Texas’ first hit of the night. It was Seager’s 20th hit of the postseason and fifth hit of the World Series.

Evan Carter then doubled before Mitch Garver broke open the deadlock with an RBI single to center field that scored Seager.

There have only been three no-hitters in MLB postseason history. Don Larsen pitched a perfect game in the 1956 World Series. Roy Halladay tossed a no-hitter in NLDS Game 1 in 2010 and the Astros had a combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series.

Through seven innings, the Diamondbacks were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

In the ninth inning, Jonah Heim hit an RBI single to center field off Paul Sewald that scored Josh Jung and Lowe.

Later, Marcus Semien hit a four-seam fastball to the seats in left center field to put the Rangers up 5-0.

