ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Emotions run high for Diamondbacks and their fans

Nov 1, 2023, 9:11 PM

(by Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Although the Arizona Diamondbacks had a World Series to forget in 2023, fans were treated to one heck of a roller coaster ride.

And even though the ride ended short of the ultimate goal, fans were engaged the whole way.

Arizona Sports’ Jarrett Carlen echoed many fans’ feelings as the D-backs could not capitalize when they got runners on base.

And even though some fans were quick to jump on the performance of closer Paul Sewald, some fans were happy to defend him.

It was a hell of a good time at Chase Field, it seems. So good that another guy who needs no introduction (Kyler Murray) was there to cheer them on.

The overwhelming sentiment from most fans was gratitude that they were taken on this ride.

As heartbroken as fans are, the coaches and players of the Diamondbacks were even more invested in the outcome. Torey Lovullo and his family were there for each other in the press room.

The team’s front office and definitely the scoreboard operator thanked team personnel for a great ride. As many MLB fans say at the end of next season, there’s always next year.

