Emotions run high for Diamondbacks and their fans

Although the Arizona Diamondbacks had a World Series to forget in 2023, fans were treated to one heck of a roller coaster ride.

And even though the ride ended short of the ultimate goal, fans were engaged the whole way.

Arizona Sports’ Jarrett Carlen echoed many fans’ feelings as the D-backs could not capitalize when they got runners on base.

#Dbacks fans – Please, I beg you, for the love of God and all that is holy, get just one hit, ONE hit with runners in scoring position. Please, sweet fancy Moses please! The #Dbacks – pic.twitter.com/THQVi8OtcX — Jarrett Carlen (@JarrettGC) November 2, 2023

And even though some fans were quick to jump on the performance of closer Paul Sewald, some fans were happy to defend him.

By the way, Paul Sewald does not deserve whatever you want to say about him. The #Dbacks don’t go the distance without him, and if they can’t score 1 run, the game is over regardless. He was absolutely unbelievable in the playoffs. So much went wrong in this WS other than him. — Alex D’Agostino (@AlexDagAZ) November 2, 2023

It was a hell of a good time at Chase Field, it seems. So good that another guy who needs no introduction (Kyler Murray) was there to cheer them on.

The overwhelming sentiment from most fans was gratitude that they were taken on this ride.

What a season. What an absolutely amazing season. It was a pleasure everyone, thank you. I'm excited to watch them next year. I love this team, I love these fans and the future is bright #Dbacks #ArizonaBorn #EmbraceTheChaos Lets. Go. Dbacks. 🐍❤️🌵 pic.twitter.com/Hf0ysBbQ4p — Aaron Hughes (@AaronrHughes) November 2, 2023

As heartbroken as fans are, the coaches and players of the Diamondbacks were even more invested in the outcome. Torey Lovullo and his family were there for each other in the press room.

Torey Lovullo’s family was waiting for him in the interview room after the #Dbacks lost the #WorldSeries. Torey broke down and hugged them before starting his availability.#EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/NC7BEykZmR — Jordan Hamm (@JordyHamm) November 2, 2023

The team’s front office and definitely the scoreboard operator thanked team personnel for a great ride. As many MLB fans say at the end of next season, there’s always next year.

It’s truly was a great season. Thank you #Dbacks! See you next season! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8srY800qvJ — Suz (@SuzRedSea) November 2, 2023

Follow @AZSports