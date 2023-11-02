Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals add Tony Jones Jr. to active roster, sign Kendal Vickers to practice squad

Nov 2, 2023, 10:56 AM

Tony Jones Jr. celebrates a touchdown...

Tony Jones Jr. #34 of the New Orleans Saints a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are adding Tony Jones Jr. to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Browns in Cleveland.

Arizona claimed the running back off waivers from the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 9 after starter James Conner went on injured reserve following the Cincinnati Bengals game.

Emari Demercado (toe), who had 20 carries for 78 yards and saw the majority of the touches in the backfield against the Baltimore Ravens last week, did not practice Wednesday.

The team also announced they had signed defensive lineman Kendal Vickers to the practice squad.

Vickers, who joins the team as a free agent, most recently played for the Buffalo Bills this season. He has 22 starts in the NFL between the Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders. He came to the league by way of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee.

He has recorded two sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in his career while totaling 22 tackles.

Jones will wear jersey No. 37 and Vickers will wear 75.

