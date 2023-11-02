Nothing like putting off retirement for a few weeks, huh?

Greg Schulte, the voice of the Arizona Diamondbacks since the team’s 1998 inaugural season, had set to retire at the end of the D-backs’ season. However, that extended a little — or a lot — longer than some anticipated, as the club went on an exciting run to Game 5 of the World Series and played the maximum number of games at Chase Field.

Prior to the final series of the regular season, the club had surprised the team’s longtime announcer by dedicating the radio booth to him. He called nearly 4,000 Diamondbacks’ regular-season and postseason games in his illustrious career in the Valley.

“You think about the number of homes he’s been in, the number of cars, there are people in their 20s, 30s, 40s who have never known another voice,” team president and CEO Derrick Hall said on Sept. 29 of Schulte. “What you’ve done for us, the impact you’ve made on the organization and on the game, you belong in the Hall of Fame, you’re definitely a Hall of Famer to us.”

