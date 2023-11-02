Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Longtime voice of the Diamondbacks Greg Schulte signs off for final time at Chase Field

Nov 2, 2023, 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:18 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Nothing like putting off retirement for a few weeks, huh?

Greg Schulte, the voice of the Arizona Diamondbacks since the team’s 1998 inaugural season, had set to retire at the end of the D-backs’ season. However, that extended a little —  or a lot — longer than some anticipated, as the club went on an exciting run to Game 5 of the World Series and played the maximum number of games at Chase Field.

Prior to the final series of the regular season, the club had surprised the team’s longtime announcer by dedicating the radio booth to him. He called nearly 4,000 Diamondbacks’ regular-season and postseason games in his illustrious career in the Valley.

RELATED STORIES

“You think about the number of homes he’s been in, the number of cars, there are people in their 20s, 30s, 40s who have never known another voice,” team president and CEO Derrick Hall said on Sept. 29 of Schulte. “What you’ve done for us, the impact you’ve made on the organization and on the game, you belong in the Hall of Fame, you’re definitely a Hall of Famer to us.”

Arizona Diamondbacks

Mike Hazen...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Mike Hazen addresses roster needs after World Series loss

Starting pitching? Right-handed hitting? Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen addressed offseason roster areas of need.

25 minutes ago

Manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks speaks to the media during the World Series Worko...

Stephen Gugliociello

Diamondbacks to work on manager Torey Lovullo extension starting next week

The D-backs are going to work look to extend manager Torey Lovullo starting next week. That's according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

1 hour ago

Ketel Marte...

Aaron Schmidt

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll among 2023 MLB Silver Slugger finalists

Among the finalists for the 2023 Silver Slugger awards are Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll.

5 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Zac Gallen ‘came out fighting’ to give Diamondbacks a chance at World Series glory

The Diamondbacks needed their ace to give them a chance in Game 5 of the World Series, and Zac Gallen delivered despite the loss to Texas.

16 hours ago

Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks experience disappointment, gratitude after World Series loss to Rangers

The Arizona Diamondbacks' season came to a close on Wednesday, as the Texas Rangers captured the World Series at Chase Field.

17 hours ago

1 Nov 2001: Pitcher Byung-Hyun Kim #49 of the Arizona Diamondbacks sits on the mound after giving u...

Kellan Olson

Arizona Diamondbacks suffer another Nov. 1 nightmare in World Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks have now suffered three heartbreaking losses in games that took place on Nov. 1 in the World Series. The latest one was just as brutal.

18 hours ago

Longtime voice of the Diamondbacks Greg Schulte signs off for final time at Chase Field