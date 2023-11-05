Close
Diamondbacks infielder Ivan Melendez named Fall Star

Nov 4, 2023, 7:41 PM

D-backs prospect Ivan Melendez (Twitter Photo/Hillsboro Hops)

BY DAMON ALLRED


Ivan Melendez, who in 2023 split time between high-A and AA ball in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ minor league system, was named to the NL Fall Stars roster.

In 20 Fall League games playing for the Salt River Rafters, Melendez has 19 hits and 10 walks in 20 games, including two home runs and 13 RBIs.

The D-backs’ eighth-ranked prospect suits up in the Fall Stars Game Sunday at 5 p.m. at Sloan Park in Mesa. It will air live on MLB Network and stream on MLB.com.

Playing for the D-backs’ high-A affiliate Hillsboro Hops, he broke the club’s single-season record with 18 home runs. He also became the first Hops player to hit for the cycle at home.

The D-backs acquired the 23-year-old in the second round of the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Texas.

Over his 126 games as a Longhorn, Melendez hit 45 home runs and had 145 total RBIs. Since joining the minors, those totals have reached 33 home runs and 84 RBIs in 125 games.

