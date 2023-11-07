Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen finishes 3rd in MLB Executive of the Year voting

Nov 7, 2023, 10:18 AM

Mike Hazen, Diamondbacks GM...

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and General Manager Mike Hazen celebrate in the Chase Field pool after the Diamondbacks clinch a wild card playoff spot following the game against the Houston Astros on September 30, 2023, at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Wilfred Perez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Wilfred Perez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias was voted Major League Baseball’s executive of the year on Tuesday after the team finished with the American League’s best record for the first time since 1997.

Voting was conducted among the 30 teams before the postseason. Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulos finished second for his team’s 104-win campaign. Arizona GM Mike Hazen was third after his team won 84 games but advanced all the way to the World Series, where the Diamondbacks fell to the Texas Rangers.

Hazen, who turned around a 110-loss team from the 2021 season, in October earned a contract extension with the D-backs through at least 2028.

RELATED STORIES

Baltimore went 101-67 with a $67 million payroll, 29th among the 30 teams and ahead of only Oakland. After their first 100-win season since 1980, the Orioles were swept in the Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.

The 40-year-old Elias is a 2006 graduate of Yale, where he pitched for the Bulldogs. He joined the St. Louis Cardinals as a scout after college, became manager of amateur scouting and joined the Houston Astros in 2011 as a special assistant to general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Elias was promoted to director of amateur scouting in 2012 and assistant general manager for player acquisition in 2016. He was hired by the Orioles as GM in 2018.

Baltimore’s drafted players included All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman and rookie infielder Gunnar Henderson. The Orioles acquired pitchers Kyle Bradish and Yennier Cano in trades, pitcher Tyler Wells in the winter meeting draft and reliever Cionel Pérez off waivers.

Oakland executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane won the initial award in 2018, followed by Tampa Bay general manager Erik Neander in 2019, Los Angeles Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman in 2020, San Francisco Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi in 2021 and Cleveland President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti last year.

The award was announced on the first full day of the annual general managers’ meetings.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Torey Lovullo and ice cream...

Aaron Schmidt

Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo gets his ice cream to mourn World Series loss

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo may not be camping and sucking his thumb, but he got his ice cream after a World Series loss.

2 hours ago

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is doused with Gatorade by Alek Thomas #5 and Corbin Car...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen Cy Young finalist, Corbin Carroll ROY finalist

Zac Gallen is a finalist for the National League Cy Young Award while Corbin Carroll is a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

20 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on before Game Two of the World Series agai...

Kellan Olson

Reports: Arizona Diamondbacks extend manager Torey Lovullo following World Series run

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was extended by the team following their run to the World Series, the team announced on Monday.

21 hours ago

Gabriel Moreno #14 and Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after Moreno hit ...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker, Gabriel Moreno win Gold Glove Award

Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker won his second straight Gold Glove Award and catcher Gabriel Moreno took his first.

2 days ago

Mark Melancon #34 of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Carson Kelly #18 high five after defeating the Ho...

David Veenstra

Arizona Diamondbacks decline mutual contract option with Mark Melancon

The D-backs declined their mutual contract option with relief pitcher Mark Melancon. The option for the right hander was for $5 million.

2 days ago

The Arizona Diamondbacks have partnered with St. Mary's Food Bank to donate $50,000 to help feed ch...

David Veenstra

Arizona Diamondbacks donate $50,000 to St. Mary’s Food Bank pantry

The D-backs and MLB held a special ceremony in Phoenix supporting the Cesar Chavez Community School with a donation to St. Mary’s Food Bank.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen finishes 3rd in MLB Executive of the Year voting