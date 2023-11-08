Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CHARACTER COUNTS

Damar Hamlin names scholarships after Cincinnati team who saved his life

Nov 8, 2023, 7:16 AM

Damar Hamlin...

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Character Counts's Profile Picture

BY CHARACTER COUNTS


Arizona Sports

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is honoring the medical team that helped save his life by launching a scholarship program for Cincinnati youths on Sunday.

Hamlin’s charitable foundation, Chasing M’s, will be awarding $1,000 scholarships to 10 individuals from the area’s under-served communities for each of the next three years. Each of the individual scholarships will be named after the 10 first-responders, nurses and doctors who treated Hamlin after he went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

The announcement coincided with the Bills’ first return to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday night. Hamlin and the Bills arrived in town a day earlier, when the player personally unveiled the scholarship program during a dinner with the 10 life-savers.

RELATED STORIES

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to set up a scholarship program to honor this team of professionals — my Cincinnati heroes — who helped save my life,” Hamlin said in a released statement. “Today, as I look at honoring these Cincinnati heroes and lifting up young people who are trying to find their way, I’m reminded of the enormous blessing I’ve been given through my charity and the generosity of people around the world.”

Growing up in the Pittsburgh suburb of McKees Rock, Hamlin was the recipient of a scholarship that allowed him to attend Central Catholic High School. He eventually went on to play for the University of Pittsburgh and was drafted by the Bills in 2021.

Though Hamlin established his foundation while still in college to give back to local youths, it wasn’t until his collapse and recovery that led to Chasing M’s attracting more than $9 million in contributions. He has since used his charity to distribute automated external defibrillators to community sports associations and promote CPR training.

The 25-year-old Hamlin resumed his career by making the Bills roster in August. He has only appeared in one game this season.

Presented By
Western Governors University
character counts

Character Counts is a registered trademark of the Josephson Institute.

Character Counts

Brittney Griner is joined by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to reveal a mural supporting Bring Our Famili...

Character Counts

Mercury center Brittney Griner receives WNBA Cares Community Assist Award

The WNBA announced that Mercury center Brittney Griner earned the WNBA Cares Community Assist Award, recognizing her part in multiple causes.

11 days ago

Chris Mad Dog Russo...

Haboob Blog

To nobody’s surprise, Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo not retiring after Diamondbacks make World Series

Chris Mad Dog Russo said he would retire if the Arizona Diamondbacks won two NLCS elimination games in Philadelphia. Narrator: He didn't.

14 days ago

Matt Hamilton (left) poses for a photo with a teammate at a cross country meet....

Aaron Schmidt

Red Mountain’s Matt Hamilton faces adversity, leads with purpose

At Red Mountain, Matt Hamilton has faced adversity throughout his running career. Despite his challenges, he remained a leader off the track.

15 days ago

...

Aaron Schmidt

ALA Ironwood’s Braxton Henderson impacting community at young age

As a student, business owner and varsity baseball star, ALA Ironwood's Braxton Henderson has had quite the high school experience.

22 days ago

WM Phoenix Open Twitter Photo...

Character Counts

Phoenix Open raises more than $14.5 million for Arizona charities

The hosts of the Phoenix Open, the Thunderbirds, announced they raised a record $14,533,000 for Arizona charities in 2023.

2 months ago

(Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)...

Wills Rice

D-backs Race Against Cancer returns to Phoenix in October

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Race Against Cancer is returning to downtown Phoenix on Oct. 1, beginning and ending at Chase Field.

2 months ago

Damar Hamlin names scholarships after Cincinnati team who saved his life