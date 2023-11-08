Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Devin Booker could return, give Suns Big 3 a debut as soon as Friday

Nov 8, 2023, 4:14 PM

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns talks with teammate Kevin Durant #35 while playing the Detroit ...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns talks with teammate Kevin Durant #35 while playing the Detroit Pistonsat Little Caesars Arena on November 05, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (right calf strain) could return from injury as soon as Friday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

With guard Bradley Beal making his season debut on Wednesday in Chicago and Kevin Durant in the fold, that could be the debut of Phoenix’s Big 3.

Charania’s reporting adds Booker could come back on Sunday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder or Wednesday’s matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Booker played through left big toe soreness in the season opener when he sprained his left ankle, forcing him to miss three games. After he returned on that ankle in Thursday’s loss to San Antonio, Booker injured his right calf, now sidelining him for three more games.

RELATED STORIES

The timeline of the reporting suggests this is a mild strain, meaning Phoenix will show tremendous caution in making sure Booker doesn’t return until the re-injury risk is as low as possible.

Without Beal all season and Booker out for five of the first seven games, the Suns have held a 3-4 record.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker #1 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns (both center) look on during the second qua...

Kellan Olson

Suns’ Bradley Beal expected to play, Devin Booker out vs. Bulls

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is expected to play and make his season debut on Wednesday, per Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

1 hour ago

Eric Gordon drives against Deandre Ayton...

Kevin Zimmerman

Eric Gordon: Then-Suns teammate Deandre Ayton was ‘big part’ of joining Bahamas team

Eric Gordon spoke candidly on playing with and against Deandre Ayton, who he expected to be his Phoenix Suns teammate this year.

6 hours ago

Eric Gordon #23 of the Phoenix Suns shoots a lay up past Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers ...

Kellan Olson

Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen proving capable of bolstering Suns’ rim pressure

Even while the Big 3 have yet to share the floor together, we are still learning how the Phoenix Suns will be a titan of an offensive team this season.

1 day ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pis...

Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant leads shorthanded Suns to road win over Pistons

Kevin Durant had his highest scoring game for the Phoenix Suns yet in a win over the Detroit Pistons on the road.

3 days ago

Devin Booker looks on...

Tyler Drake

Suns’ Devin Booker out vs. Pistons with right calf strain

The Phoenix Suns will again be without starting guard Devin Booker when they take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon.

3 days ago

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a lay up between Grayson Allen #8 and Jusuf Nurkic...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns lacking in execution during loss to 76ers

Phoenix still has yet to have Bradley Beal play in the regular season and Devin Booker was out again in a loss to the 76ers.

4 days ago

Report: Devin Booker could return, give Suns Big 3 a debut as soon as Friday