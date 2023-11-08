Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (right calf strain) could return from injury as soon as Friday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

With guard Bradley Beal making his season debut on Wednesday in Chicago and Kevin Durant in the fold, that could be the debut of Phoenix’s Big 3.

Charania’s reporting adds Booker could come back on Sunday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder or Wednesday’s matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Booker played through left big toe soreness in the season opener when he sprained his left ankle, forcing him to miss three games. After he returned on that ankle in Thursday’s loss to San Antonio, Booker injured his right calf, now sidelining him for three more games.

The timeline of the reporting suggests this is a mild strain, meaning Phoenix will show tremendous caution in making sure Booker doesn’t return until the re-injury risk is as low as possible.

Without Beal all season and Booker out for five of the first seven games, the Suns have held a 3-4 record.

