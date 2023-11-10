Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

6 Diamondbacks among 2023 All-MLB Team nominees

Nov 9, 2023, 8:00 PM

Corbin Carroll (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)...

Corbin Carroll (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

Nominees for the 2023 All-MLB Team were announced Wednesday, as 72 position players and 50 pitchers are up for consideration to take home the honors.

Christian Walker (1B), Ketel Marte (2B), Corbin Carroll (OF), Zac Gallen (SP), Merrill Kelly (SP) and Paul Sewald (RP) are the six Arizona Diamondbacks featured on the 2023 All-MLB ballot.

Walker, who just took home his second consecutive Gold Glove award, smashed 33 home runs and 103 RBIs in the most productive offensive season of his career.

Marte batted .276 while recording 156 hits and nine triples. His 25 home runs were his second most in a season (32 in 2019). Despite his postseason heroics (NLCS MVP), fans are asked to only consider regular season performance.

Carroll, the favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year,  slashed .285/.362/.506 while swiping 54 bags. The 23-year-old led the Diamondbacks in hits, triples, stolen bases, batting average, OPS and OPS+ while leading the league with 10 triples.

Pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly helped lead the team to the postseason, as the co-aces represented an inconsistent pitching staff throughout the 2023 season. Gallen, a finalist for the Cy Young Award, had a 17-9 record with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts to just 47 walks. Kelly went 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts.

Sewald, who was acquired at the trade deadline via the Seattle Mariners, proved pivotal in the D-backs’ postseason push. He donned a 3.57 ERA with 13 saves for Arizona.

Fans can vote for the 2o23 All-MLB team onlineThe winners will be announced on Dec. 16.

6 Diamondbacks among 2023 All-MLB Team nominees