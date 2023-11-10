Close
YouTube TV to no longer carry Arizona’s Family, Suns broadcaster

Nov 10, 2023, 11:49 AM | Updated: 11:51 am

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns fans...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns high fives fans after a basket during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center on October 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers 117-106. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Just when it felt like watching the Phoenix Suns was finally simple, a wrench gets thrown in.

Arizona’s Family announced that starting Nov. 18, YouTube TV will no longer carry 3TV, home of Suns broadcasts.

This leaves just five options – Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Fubo, and over-the-air antenna – to watch locally broadcast Suns games.

“In any case, we are deeply disappointed. At Arizona’s Family, we want every member of our community to have access to our programming,” Arizona’s Family said in a statement. “Especially those who pay for a subscription service like YouTube TV, in expectation of getting access to all their valued local stations.”

YouTube TV subscribers can still see nationally televised games on ESPN, TNT and ABC, including 22 remaining games starting with Friday night’s matchup vs. the Los Angeles Lakers and Nov. 17 vs. Utah on ESPN.

That leaves two broadcasts on 3TV –  Sunday vs. Oklahoma City and Wednesday vs. Minnesota – before the outage starts.

The Suns also debuted Suns Live this season, a streaming platform for Arizona viewers to watch games and additional content.

Arizona’s Family is also the broadcast home for other Valley teams such as the Mercury, Rising and AIA championship games.

