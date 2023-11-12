Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

By The Numbers: What Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is stepping into

Nov 12, 2023, 11:44 AM

Kyler Murray, Chris Streveler and Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals...

Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks Kyler Murray (1), Chris Streveler (15) and Colt McCoy (12) throw passes during NFL football training camp practice at State Farm Stadium, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta Mornings co-host Vince Marotta brought up some numbers that illustrate just how bleak the Arizona Cardinals quarterback room has been in the 13 games since Kyler Murray has been out.

Murray tore his ACL in week 14 of last season vs. the New England Patriots, which marked Arizona’s ninth loss in 13 games and the first three-game losing streak of the season to that point. The streak would extend to seven as the team failed to win a game the rest of the way.

Marotta had the numbers for how the five quarterbacks in his place did over those final four games in 2022 and the nine games so far in 2023.

Those numbers feel bad on their own, but under the scope of the rest of the league, they look even worse.

RELATED STORIES

  • 266-433 (61.4%) — That would rank between the Tennessee Titans (27th) and Pittsburgh Stealers (28th) over this season.
  • 2,448 passing yards (188.3 per game) — The yards per game would rank between, funny enough, Josh Dobbs (29th) and Ryan Tannehill (30th).
  • 10 touchdowns and 14 interceptions — In just eight or nine games (six for Justin Fields) this season, 19 quarterbacks already have the 10 touchdowns that Cardinals quarterbacks accumulated in 13 games; none of the 19 have even double-digit interceptions yet.
  • 71.06 passer rating — Marotta mentioned Ryan Tannehill at 71.9 who ranks 36th, but it’s also lower than Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent at 37th, who has a 71.4 rating over five games.

No one’s expecting Murray to be perfect in his return, but the bar he has to clear to be better than what this team has become accustomed to is by no means unachievable.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Garrett Williams...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals rookie CB Garrett Williams talks early NFL experience, overcoming knee injury

Garrett Williams went nearly a full year without playing a game due to a torn ACL, and he is now getting his feet under him with the Cardinals.

5 hours ago

DJ Turner II #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals during ...

Stephen Gugliociello

Cardinals activate James Conner ahead of Sunday’s tilt vs. Falcons

The Cardinals have activated running back James Conner from the injured reserve/designated to return list on Saturday.

21 hours ago

Kyler Murray and Jonathan Gannon look on...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals entering franchise-altering stretch with Kyler Murray return

These next eight games for quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are massive for the future outlook of the franchise.

2 days ago

James Conner warms up at practice...

Arizona Sports

Falcons-Cardinals injury report: RB James Conner remains limited, OL injuries pile up

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to make his season debut against the Atlanta Falcons, but the injury report is busy.

2 days ago

Naquan Jones, Arizona Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals sign defensive lineman Naquan Jones to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of Naquan Jones, a defensive lineman with 32 games under his belt, to the practice squad.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray officially named starting quarterback vs. Falcons

Kyler Murray will once again retake his spot in the starting lineup when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

2 days ago

By The Numbers: What Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is stepping into