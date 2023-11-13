Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Pac-12 football schedule: Oregon-ASU set, Arizona vs. Arizona State not scheduled

Nov 13, 2023, 11:15 AM

Oregon, Washington...

Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) runs the ball against Oregon Ducks linebacker Anthony Jones (5) during a PAC-12 conference college football game between the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks on November 12, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona State Sun Devils will be in the national spotlight Saturday when they host the Oregon Ducks, who have outside hopes of making the College Football Playoffs and at least are in position to secure a Pac-12 title game berth.

The Pac-12 announced that ASU will host Oregon at 2 p.m. MST this Saturday and the game will air on FOX.

Arizona State is coming off a 17-7 upset win at UCLA.

After that, the Sun Devils’ rivalry game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25, against the Arizona Wildcats will not be scheduled until this coming Sunday.

Due to the national broadcast entities wanting to play out the past weekend before committing schools to time slots, the conference had pushed back the scheduling of three games to Sunday: Oregon vs. ASU, Arizona’s hosting of Utah and the final Pac-12 battle between UCLA and USC.

After a win against Colorado on Saturday, the Wildcats sit at 5-2 in conference play and are tied with Oregon State for third place in the Pac-12 behind Washington (7-0) and Oregon (6-1). There is still an avenue for those schools to make the title game with two regular season games remaining.

To challenge for a title game berth, Arizona would need to beat Utah, which has a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on Pac-12 Network. Then they would look to the Duel in the Desert, which could have heavy postseason implications for the Wildcats.

Here’s the full Pac-12 schedule for this week.

Pac-12 college football schedule for Nov. 17-18

Friday, Nov. 17

Colorado at Washington State – 8:30 p.m. MST (FS1)

Saturday, Nov. 18

Utah at Arizona – 12:30 p.m. MST (Pac-12 Network)

UCLA at USC – 1:30 p.m. MST (ABC)

Oregon at Arizona State – 2 p.m. MST (FOX)

Cal at Stanford – 4:30 p.m. MST (Pac-12 Network)

Washington at Oregon State – 5:30 p.m. MST (ABC)

