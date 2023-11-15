Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE

Pat Murphy, former ASU head baseball coach, named manager of Milwaukee Brewers

Nov 15, 2023, 10:40 AM | Updated: 1:00 pm

Pat Murphy, bench coach of the Milwaukee Brewers before the game against the Kansas City Royals at ...

Pat Murphy, bench coach of the Milwaukee Brewers before the game against the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field on May 13, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Pat Murphy, who as Arizona State’s head baseball coach led the Sun Devils to four College World Series in 15 seasons, was hired to replace Craig Counsell Wednesday as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Murphy’s first high-profile position came in 1987 when he became head coach for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s baseball team at 39-years-old. After three consecutive trips to the NCAA regional finals in 1992-1994, he was hired as head coach at ASU.

Beyond trips to the College World Series, Murphy was a four-time Pac-10 Coach of the Year. Current ASU head coach Willie Bloomquist was one of Murphy’s early standouts. Bloomquist played at ASU from 1997-99 and earned 1999 Pac-10 Player of the Year honors as a junior.

RELATED STORIES

In his last three years at Arizona State from 2007-2009, Murphy and the Sun Devils were 113-12 at home with 29 players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft. Brett Wallace, Ike Davis and Mike Leake were drafted in the first round.

Despite his on-field success, Murphy was fired in November 2009 following claims his program overpaid student-athletes for work in an outreach program, the use of an impermissible recruiter and other violations. Eventually, the NCAA leveled a one-year NCAA postseason ban in 2012.

After his ASU tenure, Murphy moved to Major League Baseball. He spent 2010-2015 with the San Diego Padres organization as a manager at various minor league levels, including serving as interim manager for the big-league club when Bud Black was fired in June 2015.

After not being selected for the San Diego manager job at the end of the season, he joined the Milwaukee Brewers as Counsell’s bench coach in 2015. Murphy coached Counsell at Notre Dame.

When Murphy returned to Arizona as manager of the Padres in 2015, he said the turbulent departure from ASU had “crushed” him at the time.

“I learned so much going through that,” he said. “You think you’re mature, you think you’ve got it, then going through that experience, it cut me down to my core and made me focus and do things I didn’t have to do before. My son and my daughter got me through it, in terms of, ‘I’ve got to be stronger for them,’ what example I was being for them.”

Murphy’s son, Kai Murphy, played for ASU from 2021-22 and is now in the Padres’ minor league system.

Arizona State

Oregon State Beavers...

Associated Press

Oregon State, Washington State granted control of Pac-12 in court

A judge granted Oregon State and Washington State a preliminary injunction Tuesday in their legal battle with 10 departing Pac-12 schools.

17 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Arizona State has important decisions to make following Ray Anderson’s resignation

Bickley Blast: Arizona State has important decisions to make following Ray Anderson’s resignation Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow […]

1 day ago

Arizona State Sun Devils athletic director Ray Anderson following the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium...

David Veenstra

Arizona State fans react to Ray Anderson’s resignation

ASU's Ray Anderson is out as vice president for university athletics. The news of his resignation was mostly met with much delight amongst fans.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Breaking: Ray Anderson resigns as ASU vice president for university athletics

Arizona State University vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson, who has led the athletic department since 2014, resigned on Monday, the school said in a release. Ron Wolfley and guest host Paul Calvisi react. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

2 days ago

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State...

Damon Allred

ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham acknowledges challenges with sign-stealing amid Michigan scandal

Kenny Dillingham spoke about the nature of sign-stealing during his weekly visit on Arizona Sports' Bickley & Marotta.

5 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State men’s basketball lacks offense in season-opening loss

The guys react to the first men’s basketball game of the season and try to determine what was learned about Bobby Hurley’s squad. Plus, they preview football’s matchup against UCLA, react to women’s basketball’s season-opening win, and get you ready for a busy, BUSY weekend in Sun Devil Athletics. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona […]

6 days ago

Pat Murphy, former ASU head baseball coach, named manager of Milwaukee Brewers