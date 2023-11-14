Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo finished fourth in the 2023 National League Manager of the Year vote.

First-year manager Skip Schumaker won the award on Tuesday after leading the Miami Marlins to 84 wins and their first postseason appearance since 2020. The last skipper to win NL Manager of the Year in his first season was Lovullo in 2017.

Craig Counsell finished second after the Milwaukee Brewers won the NL Central with 92 wins, although he signed a contract to manage the Chicago Cubs this offseason. Atlanta Braves skipper Brian Snitker rounded out the top three.

Lovullo was not a finalist but received four first-place votes, five second-place votes and seven third-place votes out of 30 ballots. He finished just ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts in points.

The Diamondbacks won 84 games during the regular season to clinch a wild card spot in Lovullo’s seventh year managing the club.

The D-backs vaulted to first place in the NL West through the first half of the campaign. They fell out of the postseason picture with a nine-game losing streak in August but steered back in the right direction to catch and pass other wild card competitors in September.

Arizona defeated the Brewers, Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies to capture the NL pennant before losing to the Texas Rangers in the World Series, however the Manager of the Year award does not account for playoffs performance.

Lovullo agreed to a contract extension through 2026 following the postseason run, giving him stability after a series of one-year extensions.

The D-backs have had three Manager of the Year award winners in franchise history: Lovullo (2017), Kirk Gibson (2011) and Bob Melvin (2007).

Outfielder Corbin Carroll won Arizona’s first NL Rookie of the Year award on Monday, and starter Zac Gallen is a finalist for NL Cy Young (announcement on Wednesday).

