Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo gets his ice cream to mourn World Series loss

Nov 7, 2023, 11:10 AM

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

After the Arizona Diamondbacks fell to the Texas Rangers in the Fall Classic last week, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo took the loss in stride.

“I want to run away and hide for a few days,” Lovullo jokingly told reporters. “I want to go camping and just sit in the tent and suck my thumb and eat ice cream. … Just let it run its course the way it’s supposed to.”

Lovullo got his wish. His wife got him to come out of hiding and enjoy some ice cream.

RELATED STORIES

A World Series appearance was unforeseen for the 84-win Diamondbacks. Lovullo received praise for his managerial tendencies  throughout the team’s postseason run, leading to an extension through 2026.

It seemed like Lovullo could do no wrong during the team’s postseason run. His bullpen management had thoroughly improved and his lineup maneuvers turned out well for the club.

Falling short will sting, but for now, he’ll take a breather. A well-deserved one.

However, when spring rolls around and the Opening Day is near, Lovullo will be ready.

“It could be a week from now, 10 days from now, it’s going to be a little while … I know how I operate. But when it is, it’s going to be turn the page and let’s go. It’s go time. I think everybody’s in that same boat right now,” Lovullo said. “And I want to hurt. I want to hurt, because I want to remember what this feels like because I never want to feel it again.

“Everybody knows that feeling I’m talking about, whether it’s personal, something personal or something professional, you want to move off of these moments. But I’m not going to run away from it.”

Haboob

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - NOVEMBER 13: Former New Mexico Lobos men's basketball coach Gary Colson ...

Associated Press

Gary Colson, promoter of 3-point shot and New Mexico basketball coach, dies

Gary Colson, who successfully lobbied to introduce the 3-point shot to college basketball died Friday. He was 89.

4 days ago

(Fox Sports screenshot)...

Haboob Blog

Man wearing an Iowa t-shirt stars in Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field

A man wearing a bright yellow Iowa t-shirt behind home plate during Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field made quite the splash.

7 days ago

Derrick Hall of the Diamondbacks on MLB Network with Mad Dog...

Haboob Blog

Diamondbacks’ Hall confronts Mad Dog Russo at World Series with Mad Dog impression

Mad Dog Russo was at Chase Field for the Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series, and D-backs CEO Derrick Hall gave an impersonation of him.

8 days ago

Torey Lovullo, Arizona Diamondbacks...

Haboob Blog

‘You can’t back out’: D-backs’ Torey Lovullo criticizes Mad Dog

When Mad Dog backed out of his promise to retire, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said: "A deal's a deal... you can't back out of that one."

11 days ago

Chris Mad Dog Russo...

Haboob Blog

To nobody’s surprise, Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo not retiring after Diamondbacks make World Series

Chris Mad Dog Russo said he would retire if the Arizona Diamondbacks won two NLCS elimination games in Philadelphia. Narrator: He didn't.

13 days ago

Mad Dog Chris Russo...

Haboob Blog

Fans react to Diamondbacks’ World Series berth, Mad Dog’s pending retirement

The Arizona Diamondbacks heard Chris Mad Dog Russo's commitment to retirement if they won against the Philadelphia Phillies.

14 days ago

Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo gets his ice cream to mourn World Series loss