After the Arizona Diamondbacks fell to the Texas Rangers in the Fall Classic last week, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo took the loss in stride.

“I want to run away and hide for a few days,” Lovullo jokingly told reporters. “I want to go camping and just sit in the tent and suck my thumb and eat ice cream. … Just let it run its course the way it’s supposed to.”

Lovullo got his wish. His wife got him to come out of hiding and enjoy some ice cream.

His wife got him to come out of hiding with a special delivery from Cold Stone Creamery.

A World Series appearance was unforeseen for the 84-win Diamondbacks. Lovullo received praise for his managerial tendencies throughout the team’s postseason run, leading to an extension through 2026.

It seemed like Lovullo could do no wrong during the team’s postseason run. His bullpen management had thoroughly improved and his lineup maneuvers turned out well for the club.

Falling short will sting, but for now, he’ll take a breather. A well-deserved one.

However, when spring rolls around and the Opening Day is near, Lovullo will be ready.

“It could be a week from now, 10 days from now, it’s going to be a little while … I know how I operate. But when it is, it’s going to be turn the page and let’s go. It’s go time. I think everybody’s in that same boat right now,” Lovullo said. “And I want to hurt. I want to hurt, because I want to remember what this feels like because I never want to feel it again.

“Everybody knows that feeling I’m talking about, whether it’s personal, something personal or something professional, you want to move off of these moments. But I’m not going to run away from it.”