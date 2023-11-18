Close
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona erupts in all three aspects of football vs. Utah

Nov 18, 2023, 1:29 PM | Updated: 3:56 pm

Linebacker Anthony Ward #57 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts with running back Nazar Bombata #28 afte...

Linebacker Anthony Ward #57 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts with running back Nazar Bombata #28 after returning a blocked punt for a touchdown during the first half against the Utah Utes at Arizona Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Coaches preach success in offense, defense and special teams as the pathway to victory.

Arizona has attacked Utah on all three aspects of the game to put themselves out to a lead in Tucson on Saturday.

No. 17 Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch dialed up a trick play put No. 22 Utah on their heels and help the Wildcats find the end zone to open the scoring in the matchup between ranked teams.

Following a seven play, 54-yard drive, freshman phenom Noah Fifita threw a pass behind the line of scrimmage at the Utah 21, setting up the double-pass. Tetairoa McMillan took the pass, took a step back and fired a throw to the wide open Michael Wiley in the end zone.

The score put the Wildcats up 7-0 on the Utes.

On the ensuing drive, Utah would go three-and-out.

On the attempted punt, redshirt sophomore Anthony Ward would go in for the Wildcats and block the Utes punt and take it in for six.

The extra point made it 14-0 for Arizona.

After a quick four-play drive by Utah, the Wildcats came down for a six play, 80-yard drive to score their third touchdown of the game, and second on offense. It was capped by a Fifita pass to Montana Lemonious-Craig across the line of scrimmage that Lemonious-Craig took 32 yards to the house to make it 20-0. The extra point made it 21-0.

Following the second three-and-out of the first quarter by the Utes, Arizona would take the ball and score a touchdown after a six play, 72-yard drive.

The Wildcats drive was punctuated by a Fifita pass to Wiley, again down the line of scrimmage, and Wiley would scamper 31 yards, leading Arizona to make it 28-0 early in the second quarter.

The final score was 42-18.

