Coaches preach success in offense, defense and special teams as the pathway to victory.

Arizona has attacked Utah on all three aspects of the game to put themselves out to a lead in Tucson on Saturday.

No. 17 Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch dialed up a trick play put No. 22 Utah on their heels and help the Wildcats find the end zone to open the scoring in the matchup between ranked teams.

Following a seven play, 54-yard drive, freshman phenom Noah Fifita threw a pass behind the line of scrimmage at the Utah 21, setting up the double-pass. Tetairoa McMillan took the pass, took a step back and fired a throw to the wide open Michael Wiley in the end zone.

Wildcats on the board first, AZ 7 – Utah 0.

The score put the Wildcats up 7-0 on the Utes.

On the ensuing drive, Utah would go three-and-out.

On the attempted punt, redshirt sophomore Anthony Ward would go in for the Wildcats and block the Utes punt and take it in for six.

The extra point made it 14-0 for Arizona.

After a quick four-play drive by Utah, the Wildcats came down for a six play, 80-yard drive to score their third touchdown of the game, and second on offense. It was capped by a Fifita pass to Montana Lemonious-Craig across the line of scrimmage that Lemonious-Craig took 32 yards to the house to make it 20-0. The extra point made it 21-0.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, YOUR ARIZONA WILDCATS.

Following the second three-and-out of the first quarter by the Utes, Arizona would take the ball and score a touchdown after a six play, 72-yard drive.

The Wildcats drive was punctuated by a Fifita pass to Wiley, again down the line of scrimmage, and Wiley would scamper 31 yards, leading Arizona to make it 28-0 early in the second quarter.

The final score was 42-18.