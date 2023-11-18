Arizona erupts in all three aspects of football vs. Utah
Nov 18, 2023, 1:29 PM | Updated: 3:56 pm
Coaches preach success in offense, defense and special teams as the pathway to victory.
Arizona has attacked Utah on all three aspects of the game to put themselves out to a lead in Tucson on Saturday.
No. 17 Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch dialed up a trick play put No. 22 Utah on their heels and help the Wildcats find the end zone to open the scoring in the matchup between ranked teams.
Following a seven play, 54-yard drive, freshman phenom Noah Fifita threw a pass behind the line of scrimmage at the Utah 21, setting up the double-pass. Tetairoa McMillan took the pass, took a step back and fired a throw to the wide open Michael Wiley in the end zone.
Wildcats on the board first, AZ 7 – Utah 0.
The score put the Wildcats up 7-0 on the Utes.
On the ensuing drive, Utah would go three-and-out.
On the attempted punt, redshirt sophomore Anthony Ward would go in for the Wildcats and block the Utes punt and take it in for six.
The extra point made it 14-0 for Arizona.
After a quick four-play drive by Utah, the Wildcats came down for a six play, 80-yard drive to score their third touchdown of the game, and second on offense. It was capped by a Fifita pass to Montana Lemonious-Craig across the line of scrimmage that Lemonious-Craig took 32 yards to the house to make it 20-0. The extra point made it 21-0.
Following the second three-and-out of the first quarter by the Utes, Arizona would take the ball and score a touchdown after a six play, 72-yard drive.
The Wildcats drive was punctuated by a Fifita pass to Wiley, again down the line of scrimmage, and Wiley would scamper 31 yards, leading Arizona to make it 28-0 early in the second quarter.
The final score was 42-18.