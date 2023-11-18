Close
Arizona Cardinals promote three players from practice squad

Nov 18, 2023, 2:45 PM

Wide receiver Andre Baccellia #82 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in a team practice ahead of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals announced the elevation of three practice squad players ahead of the Week 11 matchup vs. the Houston Texans.

Receiver Andre Baccellia has spent his entire NFL career with the Cardinals moving back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. He has played in 10 games over the last two seasons, catching seven passes for 45 yards, including four first downs.

The 5-foot-10 receiver last suited up in the 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago, though he’s yet to be targeted in his two games this season. He was signed to the active roster, per a team release.

Running back Tony Jones Jr. and defensive lineman Phil Hoskins were both promoted as well, designated as standard elevations by the team.

Jones returns to the active roster after playing in each of the Cardinals’ last two games where he totaled 20 yards on six touches.

Hoskins has eight appearances under his belt over the last two years, all with the Carolina Panthers. The defensive tackle has six tackles, one for loss and one sack in his career.

With running back Emari Demercado and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter ruled out for the Texans game, Jones and Hoskins add depth to each position.

The team released safety Qwuantrezz Knight in a corresponding move. Knight played in three games for the Cardinals this season, seeing the field only on special teams.

