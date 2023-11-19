The Arizona Cardinals will be without rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson when the team takes on the Houston Texans in Week 11 due to a shoulder issue.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson suffered a setback during the week of practice. He was a full participant throughout most of the week but was limited on Friday.

He joins safety Joey Blount (knee), running back Emari Demercado (toe), defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder) and wide receiver Zach Pascal (hamstring) on the inactive list. Newly signed Cardinals running back Michael Carter and offensive lineman Dennis Daley are also out.

It’s a tough blow for Wilson, who was sidelined in Week 9 with a shoulder issue, and the Cardinals offense.

With Wilson sidelined, Arizona enters the matchup without a wide receiver at least six-feet tall. One name to watch that could give the Cardinals some extra length at the position is 6-foot-3 tight end Elijah Higgins.

Entering Sunday’s tilt in Texas, Wilson ranks second among Arizona pass catchers in receiving yards (468) and touchdowns (two). He’s also helped stretch the field, pacing the team with 15.5 yards per catch.

Those active for the Cardinals include offensive linemen D.J. Humphries and Trystan Colon, defensive lineman Kevin Strong and linebacker Ezekiel Turner, all of whom entered the matchup as questionable.

On the other side, Houston will be without safety Jimmie Ward, quarterback Case Keenum, running back Dameon Pierce, linebackers Jake Hansen and Henry To’oTo’o, tight end Eric Saubert and wide receiver Noah Brown.

The Cardinals take on the Texans at 11 a.m. Catch all the action live on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

