ARIZONA CARDINALS

Rams getting RB Kyren Williams back vs. Cardinals on Sunday, Cooper Kupp day-to-day

Nov 21, 2023, 5:11 PM

Kyren Williams...

Kyren Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Rams is tackled by Kyzir White #7 and K'Von Wallace #22 of the Arizona Cardinals during a 26-9 Rams win at SoFi Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Kyren Williams, the Los Angeles Rams’ starting running back this season, is expected to return from a four-game absence with a sprained ankle on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Los Angeles waived running back Darrell Henderson for the second time in two seasons after a four-game return to the team with which he won the Super Bowl.

Williams hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter in Los Angeles’ 26-9 victory over Arizona on Oct. 15 after rushing for a career-high 158 yards.

Henderson scored a touchdown in the Rams’ comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, but he was outperformed by Royce Freeman, who has rushed for 215 yards this season. Freeman appears to be staying as a backup behind Williams, the Rams’ leading rusher with 456 yards and six touchdowns in their first six games.

The Rams have scored a measly 57 points in their last four games combined. Given the passing game’s inconsistency behind an up-and-down offensive line, Los Angeles has to start running the ball more effectively, Williams’ likely return from injured reserve this week should help.

Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp had just one catch for 11 yards on Sunday before he hurt his right ankle. Kupp’s injury could be yet another setback for the Super Bowl MVP, who is considered day-to-day.

Kupp injured his right ankle late in the first half when a Seattle defender stepped on it. He went to the locker room before halftime and tested the ankle on the sideline in the third quarter but was ultimately ruled out for the game. He missed the first four games of this season with a hamstring injury.

