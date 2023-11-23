Close
Free agent Tommy Pham does not want to platoon after Diamondbacks run

Nov 23, 2023, 12:04 PM

Tommy Pham...

Tommy Pham #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after his RBI single in the 10th inning against Daniel Palencia Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

Free agent outfielder Tommy Pham, who spent the final two months of the 2023 season and the postseason in the middle of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ lineup, has a clear objective this winter.

Pham told the New York Post’s “The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman” he wants to be an everyday contributor and play for a club looking to make the postseason.

“I don’t view myself as a platoon player. I’m not comfortable going into a situation where they’re saying, ‘Hey, you’re only gonna play against lefties,'” Pham said. “I still wanna play everyday.”

The 35-year-old (will be 36 by Opening Day) was very similar statistically against lefties (.787 OPS) and righties (.768 OPS), anyway. Overall, he is coming off his best offensive season in years with a .256/.328/.446 slash line, 16 home runs and 22 stolen bases between the New York Mets and Diamondbacks.

Pham said only three teams were interested in him last winter when he signed with the Mets on a one-year, $6 million deal compared to 10-12 clubs this offseason. He expects five or six offers and did not disclose specific teams.

Arizona traded prospect Jeremy Rodriguez to New York at the deadline for two guaranteed months of Pham. D-backs players along with manager Torey Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen were complimentary in public of Pham’s clubhouse impact during his Arizona tenure.

“One thing I noticed, when you have a young team like that, you wanna bring in the right veterans,” Pham said.

The Diamondbacks addressed a hole at third base by trading for Eugenio Suarez on Wednesday, who adds a right-handed power hitter and a veteran presence with Pham, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Evan Longoria all free agents.

Arizona still has needs, such as starting pitching and a right-handed hitting outfielder to compliment lefties Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy.

The hot stove for free agent hitters has yet to get going, while pitching signings are trickling in. The D-backs have yet to sign any free agent to a major league contract.

